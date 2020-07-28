Garmin confirms it was hit by ransomware attack

Late last week, fitness giant Garmin was forced to shut down its services due to a rumored ransomware attack.

The company remained silent on the issue at first, but has now issued a statement confirming the veracity of the rumors, explaining it was a "victim of a cyber attack that encrypted some of our [its] systems".

“As a result, many of our online services were interrupted including website functions, customer support, customer facing applications and company communications,” said the company.

“We immediately began to assess the nature of the attack and started remediation.”

According to Garmin, there is no evidence to suggest any data was stolen or accessed, only encrypted. The restoration process is expected to take a few days, as the company anticipates “some delays” due to the backlog of information that needs to be processed.

The ransomware attack disrupted most of the company's services to a significant extent, including Garmin Connect - a tool that allows users to upload their exercise data. According to TechCrunch, the route planning and aviation navigation service FlyGarmin, was also taken offline.

Garmin first described the disruption as an “outage”, but some staff were already referring to the incident as ransomware on social media. It is believed WastedLocker ransomware is responsible – usually attributed to the Russian hacking group Evil Corp.

“We are grateful for our customers’ patience and understanding during this incident and look forward to continuing to provide the exceptional customer service and support that has been our hallmark and tradition,” Garmin concluded.