GCHQ demands companies shape up their IoT security

GCHQ has laid down a series of guidelines for companies to follow in order to ensure they are offering effective IoT security.

HP and Centrica Hive are among those to have signed GCHQ's Code of Practice for Consumer IoT Security – basically a relatively broad set of guidelines and recommendations when it comes to the security of IoT devices.

“This Code of Practice is not a silver bullet for solving all security challenges. Only by shifting to a security mindset and investing in a secure development lifecycle can an organisation succeed at creating secure IoT,“ the organisation said.

The document itself, a set of 13 points, can be found on this link.

The Code was also translated into different languages, in hopes of other nations picking it up as sort of global industry standard.

The Internet of Things, a set of smart devices which include connected fridges, security cameras or toys, are generally perceived as a security threat, mostly because people fail to change the default passwords or update the firmware regularly.

