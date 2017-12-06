As GDPR draws ever closer, companies still worry about compliance

More than half of IT professionals in the UK have admitted to being worried about their company's ability to comply with the upcoming GDPR.

According to a new report by Varonis Systemsthat polled 500 cybersecurity professionals, half of workers in Europe, and 60 per cent of the in the US, are facing ‘serious challenges’ while trying to become GDPR compliant.

Some of the bigger issues include companies not seeing GDPR compliance as a top priority, seeing data protection by design, as well as the ‘right to be forgotten’.

Still, three quarters believe that adhering to GDPR will give them a competitive advantage.

“It’s encouraging to see progress made surrounding the GDPR, and yet it’s deeply concerning that more than half of the organisations surveyed continue to face compliance challenges,” said Varonis CMO David Gibson.

“The GDPR represents a significant change in the way data must be handled. It’s alarming that so many respondents simply aren’t worried, especially given that many organisations are not tackling the biggest problems and best practices around data collection, management and protection. Ignorance is not bliss when it comes to the GDPR, and organisations that have fallen behind in their preparations must ramp up their compliance activities or they could take a serious financial hit once the regulations take effect.”

Every fourth US cybersecurity pro doesn’t think its company should be GDPR compliant. When it comes to companies already prepared for the upcoming regulation, there are 36 per cent of those in the UK, 35 per cent in Germany and 42 per cent in France.

In the UK, 51 per cent of respondents say their organisation is more than 50 per cent complete in their compliance process.

Image source: Shutterstock/Wright Studio