GDPR has businesses worried about cloud services

More than nine in ten (93 per cent) of companies worry about storing their data in the cloud, once GDPR kicks in, new research has claimed.

A report from cloud solutions provider Calligo polling 500 IT decision-makers in companies with more than 100 employees, found than 91 per cent of respondents worry how the new rules will affect cloud services.

Less than one in seven (14 per cent) said they were worried about meeting obligations under new privacy laws. For 41 per cent, security and breaches are the biggest concern. When it comes to cloud services, almost half (46 per cent) worry about the complexity of GDPR, with another 15 per cent pointing the finger at privacy.

“While our research shows that companies are rightly concerned about how the GDPR will affect the cloud, it is apparent that many are not helping themselves,” said Julian Box, CEO, at Calligo.

“Although 89 per cent claim to be very or quite clear about how GDPR will affect their organisation, they don’t seem to be giving due weight to meeting these new privacy obligations.”

“Of course, security is a huge concern, but it is only one part of the GDPR jigsaw that all organisations storing personal data of EU citizens have to have in place before the enforcement deadline on 25th May next year.” Box added “There is little point putting a ring of steel around data you shouldn’t have.”

For more than half (52 per cent), GDPR won’t affect how they use cloud services.

Image source: Shutterstock/Omelchenko