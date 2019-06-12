GDPR isn't changing how UK workers handle sensitive data

It’s been more than a year since GDPR was introduced, but it hasn’t changed the way workers in the UK handle sensitive data.

This is the conclusion of ObserveIT’s latest report, which states that a third (34 per cent) of employees in the UK haven’t changed their ways, despite the vast majority (84 per cent) admitting they knew about compliance and their reposnsibilities.

Employees aside, employers seem to have taken GDPR more seriously, with 83 per cent confirming their bosses have adopted new security policies in the last year.

According to the report, more than a quarter of the respondents believe they don’t actually handle sensitive data at all, while a fifth (22 per cent) believe their information is safer with third-parties (US Customs and Border Protection would beg to differ, I’m afraid).

Finally, half of organisations see that they need a mix of technology, security training and usage policies to make sure their network stays uncompromised.

“Privacy regulations aren’t going away any time soon. In fact, over the next several years, we’ll likely see more regional policies go into effect as consumers demand more transparency around how their information is being used,” said Mike McKee, CEO of ObserveIT.

Image Credit: Docstockmedia / Shutterstock