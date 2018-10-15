GDPR may actually be benefitting big business

Google has benefitted from the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in a way which most of us probably could not have foreseen.

A recently published report says the number of trackers (cookies and such), used to monitor people’s behaviour on the internet, has dropped, for pretty much everyone but Google.

Looking at percentages, the number of trackers per page, on EU-accessed websites fell by 3.4 per cent. For US websites, it rose 8.29 per cent. For Google specifically, it rose 0.933 per cent.

The Register argues that Google seized the opportune moment, when other companies, smaller companies, reduced the number of their trackers.

“Although the number of trackers fell for EU netizens following the introduction of GDPR, Google was able to step into the gap and hoover up more data on Europeans' web browsing,” it said.

"For users [in Europe] this means that while the number of third parties asking for access to their data is decreasing, a tiny few are getting more of their data," the report noted.

GDPR was drafted by the European Union as a data regulation built for the digital age. It aims to regulate how businesses gather, store, safekeep and share information they have on EU citizens. Fines for not complying can go up to €20 million, or 4 per cent annual global turnover.

