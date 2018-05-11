GDPR may make some users more likely to share their data

GDPR hasn’t even kicked off yet, and it’s already having positive impact on the consumers. According to a new report, 62 per cent of consumers will feel more confident sharing data with businesses following May 25.

The GDPR: A Consumer Perspective report says more than half of consumers in the UK (57 per cent) would like getting personalised messages from companies. Almost two thirds of those (62 per cent) understand that companies need data if they want to create such personalised offers.

Even among those consumers that don’t like marketing at all, 40 per cent would share their data with companies to make sure they’re not getting irrelevant offers.

“At its heart, GDPR is about transparency and honesty in how organisations collect and use customers’ data. This is essential to building and maintaining trust between businesses and consumers,” said Rachel Aldighieri, MD at the DMA. “The new laws offer an opportunity for organisations to put the consumer front and centre of their company’s culture. An essential part of that is talking to customers about their data and how the new laws benefit them in a way that they can understand.”

The report also says that consumers fall into five categories when it comes to preferences on personal marketing. That includes fans of personalisation (36 per cent), fans that also like random offers every now and then (21 per cent) the random people that would rather see random offers (10 per cent), the indifferent ones that simply don’t care (15 per cent) and those that strongly oppose any type of marketing (18 per cent).

Image Credit: Docstockmedia / Shutterstock