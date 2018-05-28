GDPR offers competitive advantage, businesses believe

Business in the UK, but also elsewhere in Europe and in the United States, believe complying with GDPR will give them a competitive edge, new reports are suggesting.

NetApp has just published the results of its new survey and it says that almost half, 44 per cent, believe they could benefit from GDPR, in terms of competitiveness.

However, business readiness and perceived value are not aligned. Almost two thirds, 61 per cent, area saying they’re not ready with one of the key aspects of GDPR – data anonymisation.

Still, 63 per cent have said to be ready for personal data encryption requirements.

“It is fantastic to see how optimism around the benefits of GDPR transcend geographical borders. Indeed, according to NetApp’s research, businesses have been busy in the last two years, paving the road to compliance,” said Alexander Wallner, Senior Vice President & General Manager EMEA, NetAp.

“Their attitudes are also changing: enterprises have understood that they have much to gain from a thorough spring clean of data management practices. And with the benefits of an enhanced competitive edge after the deadline, this is a ‘win win’ situation for businesses and consumers alike – for many years to come.”

The report also said that many businesses have taken advice from external consultants. Almost half, 47 per cent, have received and implemented data strategies based on external recommendations.

The full report can be found here.

Image source: Shutterstock/Wright Studio