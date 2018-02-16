Over a third of Brits will use GDPR right to be forgotten

A significant number of British people plan to take advantage of their right to be forgotten, once GDPR kicks in on May 25, 2018.

A report from The QT and the7stars found that just a fifth (19 per cent) are confident their data is being used the right way, and 58 per cent question how much data businesses really have on them.

The report also says some consumers (27 per cent) don’t really know what GDPR is and how it affects them. For that reason, three quarters (75 per cent) think the government needs to make things clearer regarding GDPR.

Frances Revel of the7stars said: “With ‘Implementation Day’ now less than 100 days away, time is running out fast for brands, advertisers and marketers to get their data ducks in a row. Given the importance of data to business operations, the fact that over a third of people are looking to exercise their right to be forgotten represents a real threat that cannot be ignored.

“However, there is still time for Government and brands to come together to tackle consumer concerns around data protection and privacy head on, and the brands who get this right stand to gain the most.”

Still, more than half (58 per cent) think the regulation is a positive step forward, and they also think businesses could benefit from it, as well.

