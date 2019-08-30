What is GDPR? Everything you need to know

GDPR: What's new

GDPR - latest statistics (Image credit: Image Credit: ChingChing / Shutterstock) - Less than two thirds (59 per cent) of UK businesses are aware of the implications GDPR will have on their organisation. Roughly three quarters (73 per cent) felt prepared to meet the obligations when it comes to documents and print management ( Kyocera, 29/06 ) - Just six per cent of UK businesses have prioritised GDPR, compared to 30 per cent in France and 25 per cent in Benelux ( Sophos, 15/06 ) - 20 per cent of EU businesses admit they haven't started preparing for GDPR yet. More than half (52 per cent) of EU businesses don’t know what the impact of GDPR on their organisation will be ( IDC, 10/05 )

19/08 - FEATURE - Jason Hart/Thales - Into the breach: why we’re seeing a sharp rise in GDPR violations - More than a year into GDPR, what's the effect been?

09/08 - NEWS - GDPR requests exploited to leak personal data - Businesses aren't careful who they're sharing data with, researcher finds...

06/08 - FEATURE - Tony Pepper/Egress - Whose data is it anyway? GDPR and the problem of data ownership - CISOs need to keep educating employees to prevent non-compliance...

02/08 - FEATURE - Lynda Kershaw/Macro 4 - #GDPRfail: how major brands are still getting it wrong - Mistakes make by firms when processing GDPR personal information requests...

26/07 - FEATURE - Thorsten Kurpjuhn/Zyxel - Why GDPR is still important one year on from its introduction - Silence has fallen on GDPR rules and many businesses are still at risk of sever reputational and financial damage...

23/07 - NEWS - Many CEOs aren't being told their companies aren't GDPR compliant - CEOs unaware their organisations have significant amounts of unprotected personal data...

22/07 - NEWS - Nearly a third of EU firms still aren't compliant with GDPR - Organisations continue to struggle at understanding the legislation...

28/06 - FEATURE - Cindy Provin/nCipher Security - GDPR one year on: where do we stand? - As we pass the GDPR one-year anniversary, how has the data landscape changed?

21/06 - FEATURE - Jonathan Richards/Breathe - GDPR compliance: is your business at risk of an employee information data breach? - Since the introduction of GDPR last year, small businesses have faced increased pressure to develop and alter their existing policies in line with the new rules around data handling and compliance...

18/06 - NEWS - UK data regulator says its own site doesn't fit GDPR - ICO is in the process of urgently updating its website...

12/06 - NEWS - GDPR isn't changing how UK workers handle sensitive data - Employers have upped the ante, but employees not so much...

05/06 - FEATURE - Alex Guillen/Insight UK - The first year: What can organisations learn from GDPR fines so far? - Even with regulators prepared to fine, there are still plenty of lessons to be learnt...

31/05 - NEWS - 2.3bn files have been exposed online since GDPR - A rise of more than 50 per cent year-on-year...

28/05 - NEWS - Facebook facing multiple GDPR investigations in Ireland - Out of 19 investigations, 11 are focusing on Facebook and its subsidiaries...

28/05 - FEATURE - Lorenzo Giuntini/Aruba S.p.A - One year with the GDPR – what has (or hasn’t) changed? - It's been one year since the GDPR. Any news?

27/05 - FEATURE - John Pocknell/Quest - Five questions database admins should ask about GDPR - DBAs are on the front lines of protecting data, impacting their daily roles and responsibilities...

27/05 - FEATURE - Joe O'Reilly/Engage Hub - One year on: How GDPR has transformed customer experience - Consumer control is on the rise. How GDPR has given power back to the customer...

24/05 - NEWS - British firms still don't have cyber resiliency plans in place, despite GDPR - An email attack is imminent and they know it...

23/05 - NEWS - UK firms still aren't compliant with GDPR - A year later, businesses are still struggling to meet deadlines and provide complete data to customers...

22/05 - NEWS - Microsoft calls for a US GDPR - Tech giant promotes need for federal data legislation...

21/05 - FEATURE - Nick Caley/ForgeRock - Looking back at one year of GDPR - and what comes next for data privacy - How much longer do we have to wait until GDPR’s privacy promise becomes reality?

20/05 - FEATURE - GDPR - weathering the storm, one year on - Experts discuss GDPR one year on...

20/05 - NEWS - UK consumers don't think GDPR has worked - They don't feel any safer than they did a year ago...

10/05 - NEWS - Only a tiny amount of data breaches are seeing GDPR fines - Less than one per cent of reported incidents end up with a monetary penalty...

15/04 - FEATURE - Florence Mas Pastor/Arkadin - Three GDPR questions you should ask your UC supplier - There are a number of vital questions customers can raise to better understand their provider’s GDPR status...

13/02 - NEWS - UK businesses worrying more about Brexit than GDPR - Businesses look kindly towards data regulation and believe it gives them a competitive advantage...

05/02 - NEWS - Over 59,000 data breaches reported in EU since GDPR - Figure includes 10,600 breaches from the UK...

04/02 - NEWS - Cisco backs calls for US GDPR - American firm follows Apple in calling for a GDPR-esque legislation for the US...

30/01 - FEATURE - Martin Warren/NetApp - Still standing, nine months on from GDPR - What have we learned, are we really all on the same page and is it plain sailing from here?

25/01 - NEWS - Microsoft CEO calls for "global GDPR" - The US, Europe and China should come together to form a global standard on privacy, says Satya Nadella...

25/01 - NEWS - Google appeals against record GDPR fine - French data watchdog fined Google $50 million last week for violating two GDPR requirements...

25/01 - FEATURE - Thorsten Kurpjuhn/Zyxel - Think GDPR is old hat? Think again - Although GDPR has only been enforceable by the authorities since May 2018, it has been clear for some time that businesses have assumed it won’t impact them...

25/01 - FEATURE - Frank Schuler/BackOffice Associates - GDPR surgery – prevention is better than cure - How can you be sure that your data is in the best possible health in order to help you deliver on your GDPR policy?

22/01 - NEWS - Google hit with largest GDPR fine to date - Company will have to shell out $50 million following ruling from French data regulator...

22/01 - NEWS - Three-quarters of companies still failing to comply with GDPR - When users request a copy of their data, it needs to be supplied, in full, within a month...

14/01 - FEATURE - Wayne Stallwood/KCOM - GDPR meets the connected car - The challenge for automobile makers is to ensure they can keep using data without violating the data rights of their customers...

04/01 - FEATURE - Shane Phair/Campaign Monitor - GDPR: 6-month health check - While the implementation of GDPR falls heavily on all aspects of business, key pieces will need direct input from marketing teams, as they have first-hand knowledge of, and interaction with, customers...

26/12 - FEATURE - Jake Moore/ESET - 2019: The year of the GDPR bounty hunters? - What will data breaches look like in 2019? And what will be the biggest threats that organisations face in the New Year?

25/12 - FEATURE - Martin Warren/NetApp - Still standing, six months after GDPR - To get a full view on the impact of GDPR, we need to take a macro and a micro view...

17/12 - NEWS - Data breach whistle-blowers rise after GDPR - 165 per cent rise in new flags following GDPR legislation...

14/12 - NEWS - UK businesses risking huge GDPR fines - Businesses in the trades sector are ditching old tech without wiping memory first...

21/11 - FEATURE - Aoife Sexton/Trūata - Getting value from your data under GDPR - Companies need to adopt tools to help them become allies to consumers and regulators, allowing them to bridge the gaps between three sets of interests...

21/11 - FEATURE - Robert Wassall/ThinkMarble - The biggest GDPR mistakes six months on - With many organisations already far behind on compliance, we are likely to see a large wave of fines and disciplinary action from the ICO in the next six months if organisations don’t take the spirit of the GDPR to heart...

20/11 - FEATURE - Adam Tamburini/e-Shelter - The data dilemmas CIOs face post GDPR deadline - What are the data dramas that plague a CIO and what should UK businesses be looking for when choosing a data centre partner to keep such woes at bay?

19/11 - NEWS - Microsoft could face major EU GDPR fine - Report claims Microsoft has secretly been collecting EU user data on usage of Office products...

02/11 - FEATURE - Neil Stobart/Cloudian - Avoiding a GDPR horror story - It’s easy then for organisations to find themselves in the midst of a GDPR horror story, particularly if said organisation doesn’t have a clear view of its data and its locality...

24/10 - FEATURE - Dean McGlone/V1 - Can automation help businesses comply with the GDPR? - These software ‘robots’ can automate the tasks involved in the manual implementation of compliance, which are often seen as repetitive, time-consuming and, quite frankly, boring...

23/10 - FEATURE - Lindsey Roberts/Visualsoft - Don’t panic: what to do if you’ve been left behind by GDPR - There are a number of steps that must be taken to come up to speed with GDPR...

19/10 - FEATURE - Julian Saunders/PORT.im - A GDPR storm is coming – are you prepared? - If you aren’t GDPR compliant you’re likely to be in some serious trouble in the next few months...

18/10 - FEATURE - Tim Critchley/Semafone - Soothing the headache of compliance overload: a look at PCI DSS and GDPR - To better understand the two regulations’ similarities and differences, it is important to explore them in more detail. Here’s a closer look...

18/10 - FEATURE - Rob Perry/ASG Technologies - Businesses must now make GDPR a way of life - One of the biggest mistakes a business can make is to see GDPR as a one-off campaign rather an ongoing reality...

15/10 - NEWS - GDPR may actually be benefitting big business - Research finds smaller companies may be missing out...

15/10 - NEWS - First EU GDPR fines could arrive before the end of the year - Not just fines, but temporary bans could soon be introduced...

10/10 - NEWS - GDPR has helped cut ad trackers in Europe - The number of ad trackers decreased in Europe while rising in the US...

02/10 - NEWS - Facebook may not face GDPR fine over data breach - The social network informed regulators within the time limit for disclosing a breach but did it do enough to prevent one from occurring in the first place?

26/09 - NEWS - France and UK see GDPR complaints soar - Privacy complaints are seeing a significant rise, following GDPR...

25/09 - FEATURE - Alexander Bachmann/Admitad - GDPR: The new European data protection law and its impacts on affiliate marketers - Marketers and advertisers who use affiliate networks also must be aware of the GDPR’s impact on their industry. With this sudden shift in privacy laws, affiliate marketers have their own set of questions that they need answered to properly adapt...

21/09 - NEWS - Canadian data firm hit with first ever GDPR notice - AIQ was accused by the Information Commissioner's Office of using people's data for “purposes which they would have not expected“...

14/09 - NEWS - Companies still struggling with some parts of GDPR - Even months after the new legislation, GDPR is still proving a challenge...

04/09 - FEATURE - Paul Tarantino/ConsentEye - What not to do with your GDPR consent request emails - Building a contact database based on who, when and how consent was given, prevents individuals being bombarded with information they do not want and allows a company to feel confident that they are staying in line with the GDPR...

31/08 - FEATURE - Jon Fielding/Apricorn - Mind the GDPR gaps: the biggest risks that remain for UK companies - Three months on, what are the biggest areas of risk for UK companies?

22/08 - FEATURE - Campbell Hutchinson/Datto - GDPR: An opportunity rather than a burden - Anyone charged with protecting data should assume it’s the most important data in the world – otherwise they will run into problems down the road...

22/08 - NEWS - Many UK firms still won't pass GDPR inspection - Months after GDPR implementation, businesses are still not compliant...

21/08 - FEATURE - Jonathan Bridges/Exponential-e - Applying the MOT model to businesses in a post-GDPR landscape - GDPR compliance is the perfect opportunity to assess your business and its practices...

21/08 - NEWS - Third party cookies see major drop thanks to GDPR - Many major players may not have seen a significant impact though...

15/08 - NEWS - A third of businesses still aren't GDPR compliant - It’s been almost three months since GDPR kicked off, and businesses are still struggling to become compliant...

15/08 - FEATURE - Natasha Bougourd/TSG - Can digital transformation, IT security and GDPR compliance all be prioritised? - If your business is looking to focus on digital transformation but is short on resource, outsourcing your IT support will allow you to fully focus on transformation...

14/08 - FEATURE - Darren Barker/Hitachi Vantara - Navigating data regulation: achieving data governance success in a post-GDPR world - Data governance can be so much more than a solution to regulation...

08/08 - NEWS - GDPR means over 1,000 US news sites are still unavailable in EU - US news outlets choose to block EU visitors instead of complying with GDPR...

06/08 - NEWS - British consumers are already taking advantage of GDPR - Over half of UK consumers will activate their GDPR rights within a year...

06/08 - FEATURE - Mervyn Kelly/Ciena - Implementing a holistic data protection strategy post-GDPR - The new regulation not only applies to businesses but also to the network operators who handle in-flight data...

26/07 - FEATURE - Mike Puglia/Kaseya - Ensure GDPR compliance with these top tips - Cut through the noise and ensure your company’s complete compliance by following the tips below...

23/07 - FEATURE - Eric Bassier/Quantum - Assessing the impact of GDPR on your data backup and archive - The new regulation has completely changed the process of storing and archiving customer data...

23/07 - FEATURE - David Emm/Kaspersky Lab - The negative impacts of GDPR - Though new data laws offer enhanced data protection for consumers, some unexpected consequences of the legislation have now also started to rise to the surface...

20/07 - FEATURE - Chris Watkins/Ultima - SMEs look to RPA to improve GDPR compliance and staff productivity - It seems that many SMBs are already unlocking the power of RPA to improve efficiency, allowing them to use their best asset - their employees – to focus on and undertake more transformative activities...

19/07 - NEWS - GDPR has made life easier for cyberciminals - Removal of PII data from Whois records makes protecting Internet users increasingly difficult for security professionals...

19/07 - NEWS - Insider security threats fall following GDPR - Some cyber threats are shrinking in the UK and Germany, new research suggests...

16/07 - FEATURE - John O'Keeffe/Looker - Why tackling data swamps is key to long-term GDPR compliance - The days of storing data without a reason for doing so have come to an end...

10/07 - NEWS - Businesses are collecting more data than they can handle - even after GDPR - Many companies may be biting off more than they can chew...

05/07 - FEATURE - Neil Patel/D-Link - A guide to GDPR: What will it have in store for video surveillance? - After May 25 2018, the way CCTV video footage is captured and handled must change to fit with the new GDPR guidelines introduced by EU...

05/07 - FEATURE - Darron Gibbard/Qualys - GDPR is here to stay – these reports can help you maintain compliance - GDPR should be viewed as a set of ongoing requirements across the organisation when it comes to handling, managing and storing data...

04/07 - FEATURE - Andy Dale/SessionM - GDPR: an opportunity for better customer engagement - The new regulation can help your organisation build deeper and more personalised experiences for your customers...

04/07 - FEATURE - Colin Truran/Quest - Why GDPR damage control has done more harm than good - As more and more businesses are now looking to cover their backs and demonstrate varying degrees of compliance to their users, this new era of data privacy awareness could be more than many businesses bargained for...

02/07 - FEATURE - Dr Guy Bunker/Clearswift - GDPR: A tool for your enemies? - Every employee at your organisation should be prepared to deal with right to be forgotten requests...

02/07 - NEWS - GDPR was huge drain on resources for many companies - Three quarters per cent of organisations saw high costs in getting GDPR compliant...

29/06 - FEATURE - Hervé Buttignol/Clarion Europe - The impact of GDPR on international corporate groups - By improving data protection for individuals, the EU has forced multinationals to think critically about the design and security of their Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems and localised intranet...

29/06 - FEATURE - Georgie White/Mediaworks - After GDPR: how your paper documents could still be affected - When it comes to paper documents, you can never be fully sure that you're being compliant with GDPR and this can present itself as a huge problem...

28/06 - FEATURE - Enno Lueckel/Ephesoft - Managing the EU GDPR - How professional data management can help companies avoid penalties...

26/06 - NEWS - Top regulators seeking EU GDPR exceptions - Exceptions would allow easier investigation into fraud and market manipulation...

25/06 - FEATURE - Amit Dua/SunTec - Do GDPR and PSD2 contradict each other? - To comply to both regulations and satisfy their customers, companies need a granular view of their customer data and use this data according to their customers’ needs...

21/06 - FEATURE - Jean-Michel Franco/Talend - GDPR: Enabling businesses to liberate their data and enhance customer services - While the new regulation does come with its challenges, it also provides opportunities for businesses willing to go the extra mile...

15/06 - NEWS - ICANN reveals how it responded to GDPR - ICANN's president acknowledges the organisation began the process of GDPR compliance quite late...

14/06 - NEWS - Dixons Carphone breach could have been even more expensive under GDPR - Data breach could have been even more costly had it fallen under new GDPR rules...

11/06 - FEATURE - Theresa Abbamondi/NETSCOUT - Protecting network availability for GDPR compliance - Securing your network and the data stored on it is a key step to complying with the new regulation...

11/06 - NEWS - GDPR was a major hiring boom for London - GDPR-related jobs are making up for the flat line in new vacancies...

07/06 - FEATURE - Peter Waters/Equinix - The wait is finally over…now what’s next for GDPR? - GDPR has begun to shift the mindsets of companies worldwide on the issue of personal data privacy...

07/06 - FEATURE - Andrew North/bluesource - GDPR – the checklist - Now that the new regulation has come into effect it is time to double check your organisation's policies and practices...

06/06 - FEATURE - Roman Taranov/RGK Mobile - M-Commerce and GDPR - Direct carrier billing can help ease some of the burden when it comes to dealing with customer data under the new regulation...

06/06 - FEATURE - David Buckingham/Ecrebo - How will personalisation be affected in a post-GDPR world? - Retailers must think twice about how they acquire and use data for personalisation under the new regulation...

04/06 - NEWS - Okta - Why GDPR won’t be a bloodbath - Okta security chief tells us why GDPR will mean changes, but why your company shouldn’t be afraid...

04/06 - FEATURE - David Jones/Nuxeo - Don't forget SARs in your GDPR content strategy - Businesses often overlook the fact that they will have to provide Subject Access Requests to consumers under the new regulation...

31/05 - FEATURE - Benji Vaughn/Disciple - GDPR: Creating a world where everyone is a publisher - Despite short term pain for email marketers, GDPR is net positive for the UK’s economy long-term...

30/05 - FEATURE - Eric Schrock/Delphix - The GDPR vanishing act - By adopting pseudonymisation, businesses can be prepared in the event that a customer wishes to be erased completely...

30/05 - NEWS - Marc Benioff calls for USA GDPR - Salesforce CEO highlights the need for national privacy laws as the company reports increased revenues...

29/05 - FEATURE - Egil Bergenlind/DPOrganizer - Debunking seven misconceptions surrounding GDPR - As the implementation date is here it's time to address seven of the most common misconceptions that currently surround GDPR...

29/05 - NEWS - Facebook, Google, hit with first GDPR lawsuits - Privacy campaigner issues cases against online giants...

28/05 - NEWS - GDPR offers competitive advantage, businesses believe - Despite the positive outlook, many are still not ready...

25/05 - FEATURE - Jeff Sakasegawa/Sift Science - 5 things to do now for GDPR compliance - With the regulation set to go into effect today, now is the time for your organisation to invest in compliance...

25/05 - NEWS - GDPR era starts today - May 25 is finally upon us, which means the EU legislation, General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), has now come into effect...

25/05 - NEWS - Universities spent half a million pounds on GDPR preparations -Cranfield University was the biggest spender, unlike Heythrop College...

25/05 - NEWS - Box reveals multi-region support ahead of GDPR - UK one of eight regions to get upgrade for Box Zones...

24/05 - FEATURE - Chad Wollen/Smartpipe - Will the Facebook scandal lead to a ‘hard’ GDPR? - Businesses should learn from Facebook's example and prepare accordingly for the upcoming regulation...

23/05 - NEWS - Companies embracing GDPR compliance to get one step ahead of the competition - IT and Telco businesses are confident GDPR compliance will provide a competitive advantage...

23/05 - FEATURE - Roland Bullivant/Silwood Technology - Eight ways to simplify personal data discovery pre- and post-GDPR deadline - Here we explore the options to finding all Personal Data...

23/05 - FEATURE - Stuart Sykes/Sharp Business Systems - Myth busting common GDPR misconceptions - The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) will set out to harmonise data privacy laws across the EU and beyond. But do you know the full facts?

23/05 - NEWS - GDPR allowing Brits to spring clean their data - For Brits, the upcoming General Data Protection Regulation will allow them to conduct a sort of ‘spring cleaning’ of companies holding their data...

23/05 - NEWS - Charities aren't ready for GDPR - Only 30 per cent of charities will be ready for GDPR on May 25...

22/05 - NEWS - Microsoft lays out its GDPR vision - Microsoft will extend key GDPR rights to consumers worldwide...

21/05 - FEATURE - Roy Pereira/Zoom.ai - Will GDPR hinder or harness the power of AI? - The upcoming regulation will force companies to rethink the way they approach AI deployment...

21/05 - NEWS - Over half of consumers not re-opting in after GDPR - GDPR isn't changing people's habits just yet...

21/05 - FEATURE - Nigel Tozer/Commvault - Data management in the era of GDPR and digital transformation - By adopting a comprehensive data strategy businesses can keep their data safe without slowing their digital transformation efforts...

18/05 - FEATURE - Sharon Heys/SANS Institute - With GDPR upon us, here's what the C-Suite needs to know about cyber security - All members of your organisation should be properly prepared for the upcoming regulation, even the C-Suite...

17/05 - NEWS - 85% of organisations likely to miss out on GDPR deadline - UK firms are the most prepared and some have even begun to reap the benefits of being early...

17/05 - NEWS - Businesses still leaking data as GDPR looms around the corner - A fifth of UK businesses have had their data stolen...

16/05 - NEWS - UK businesses think GDPR will make them more competitive - Medium-sized businesses were the most optimistic while smaller businesses were the least confident...

16/05 - NEWS - GDPR will help businesses boost security - The upcoming regulation presents an opportunity for businesses to improve data privacy and security...

11/05 - NEWS - GDPR may make some users more likely to share their data - The new regulation is making people more comfortable around businesses...

11/05 - NEWS - Google reveals its plans for your data after GDPR - The company has published a blog post detailing its operations after May 25...

10/05 - FEATURE - Jim Liddle/Storage Made Easy - GDPR compliance countdown: the final checklist - Is your organisation fully prepared for the upcoming regulation?

10/05 - FEATURE - James Eggleston/appScatter - What do app developers need to know about GDPR? - General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is going to mean big changes for all businesses; data consent must be proven and the consumers can now withdraw consent at their discretion, at any time...

09/05 - FEATURE - Nigel Crockford/eSpida - HR’s role in GDPR - With its strong history of safeguarding data, the HR department can help lead your businesses compliance efforts...

09/05 - FEATURE - Caitlyn Huey/EclecticIQ - The impact of GDPR on threat intelligence analysts - The upcoming regulation will place restrictions on the amount of data available to threat intelligence analysts...

08/05 - NEWS - Many firms still behind on GDPR, with just weeks to go - As GDPR moves closer, confidence among business leaders is low...

07/05 - FEATURE - Marc Linster/EnterpriseDB - GDPR will turn DBAs into superheroes - There are three areas where DBAs can stress test the strengths and weaknesses of a company’s strategy to rescue the organisation from the dangers within...

03/05 - FEATURE - Jaclyn Miller/Secure-24 - GDPR insight and how to prepare for compliance - Deciding how data will be used, for what purpose and by whom is paramount to complete data governance...

02/05 - FEATURE - Tony Smith/PCI Pal - PCI and GDPR: How to be cross-compliant - For some time companies have been working, to ensure that they don’t fall foul of these new regulations, but with zero hour rapidly approaching, many are still left with much to do...

26/04 - NEWS - Vast majority of companies aren't GDPR compliant - General Data Protection Regulation is less than a month away, yet 93 per cent of global organisations are not yet fully compliant...

26/04 - NEWS - Government spending on GDPR revealed - More details on specific expenditure revealed, with Department for Transport shelling out £547,000...

26/04 - FEATURE - Jean-Michel Franco/Talend - Building data lakes for GDPR compliance - Continuous compliance is required and most organisations are having to create new policies that will help them achieve a privacy by design mode...

25/04 - NEWS - GDPR: One month to go - the industry speaks - Some of the technology world's top minds share their advice and opinions on GDPR...

25/04 - NEWS - Half of businesses still unprepared for GDPR - With a month to go, KPMG warns an overwhelming majority of businesses haven't scrutinised third parties for possible compliance issues...

24/04 - FEATURE - Nigel Linton/Engage Hub - Personalising the customer experience in the midst of GDPR - The upcoming regulation can serve as a jumping off point for businesses to offer further personalisation...

23/04 - FEATURE - Adrian Newby/Crownpeak - Compliance with GDPR is not enough. We must aim higher - GDPR is an opportunity for businesses to return the control of personal data to the individual and improve trust...

20/04 - FEATURE - Dana Averbouch/NICE - Understanding the impact of GDPR on the customer journey - The mere idea of GDPR brings anxiety and trepidation to many. This shouldn’t be the case...

19/04 - NEWS - More than half of retailers aren't ready for GDPR - Retailers utilise data to personalise the customer experience.

19/04 - FEATURE - David Trossell/Bridgeworks - GDPR: move that data securely - Data must be encrypted and backed up properly in multiple locations to ensure its security...

19/04 - FEATURE - Tom Homer/Telstra - The open data debate – is GDPR a burden or benefit? - But in a world that’s increasingly shaped by open data, what are some of the risks and opportunities related to the introduction of GDPR?

18/04 - NEWS - Facebook unveils new data protection rules ahead of GDPR - Users will soon be able to view, delete and control how their data is shared more easily...

16/04 - FEATURE - Tom Dolan/ForeScout - Cyber-attacks post GDPR: a doomsday scenario - By putting adequate security measures in place now, organisations can avoid financial penalties when the new regulation goes into effect...

12/04 - NEWS - GDPR non-compliance could spell the end for a third of businesses - Some businesses don't know where they store their data....

12/04 - NEWS - GDPR and digital transformation renew European faith in private cloud - GDPR seems to be forcing enterprise cloud adoption in a completely different direction...

11/04 - NEWS - NHS Trusts have spent more than £1million preparing for GDPR - A total of £1,076,549 was spent by 46 different Trusts across the UK...

03/04 - FEATURE - Sandy Hathaway/Exit3x - Afraid of GDPR? Here’s why you shouldn’t be (and how to embrace it) - The upcoming regulation can serve as a framework for improvement if approached with the right mindset...

03/04 - FEATURE - Larry Zulch/Savvius - How to prepare for GDPR breach reporting using packet-based NPMD tools - The language of Article 33 states that companies must inform the authorities “without undue delay and, where feasible, not later than 72 hours after becoming aware of it.”

30/03 - NEWS - Apple tweaks privacy controls to conform with GDPR - Changes to AppleID policy enforced with GDPR set to apply from May 25, 2018...

27/03 - FEATURE - Jim Bowes/Manifesto - How organisations can turn GDPR into an opportunity for digital transformation and to boost consumer trust - GDPR should be seen as opportunity for digitally savvy - and even less digitally savvy - businesses to get their house in order...

27/03 - NEWS - Data Protection Officers in high demand ahead of GDPR - Impending GDPR deadline sees surge in related vacancies, with DPO jobs soaring...

26/03 - FEATURE - Martin Ojala/Pipedrive - GDPR and sales teams – three steps to compliance - The upcoming regulation could have significant implications for sales teams as they control a great deal of personal data...

22/03 - FEATURE - Richard Agnew/Code42 - GDPR is your chance to prepare your security strategy for digital transformation - By taking action today businesses can safeguard their data to avoid penalties when GDPR goes into effect...

22/03 - FEATURE - Mayank Choudhary/ObserveIT - GDPR threats: how to mitigate data exfiltration exploits - Is your organisation ready for the upcoming regulation?

21/03 - FEATURE - Mike McEwan/ICONFIRM - The impact of GDPR on the public sector - With the much-publicised General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) coming into effect in May 2018, the public sector is facing a range of challenges to ensure compliance in time for the deadline...

19/03 - FEATURE - Simon Johnson/Freshworks - GDPR and IT Service Management – looking at data and service together - IT service desk teams and the personal data they store should be included in any GDPR compliance programme...

16/03 - FEATURE - Darron Gibbard/Qualys - The 'End-to-End Management' mentality: how to achieve GDPR compliance across the board - With the deadline fast approaching, businesses must make GDPR compliance a top priority...

15/03 - NEWS - WhatsApp will not share user data with Facebook until it complies with GDPR - ICO concludes investigation into how WhatsApp and Facebook share user data...

15/03 - FEATURE - Mark Baker/Canonical - GDPR: Preparing the cloud industry for compliance - Public cloud services can be extremely secure and often can be a more secure option than in-house systems...

14/03 - NEWS - Companies rushing to hire data protection officers pre-GDPR - Quarter of all vacancies posted since the beginning of the year concern data protection...

14/03 - FEATURE - Anthony Oliver/Performanta - GDPR vs DLP: Avoiding the clash of the titans - The one glaring difference between these two titans is that while GDPR is designed to protect privacy, DLP is, by its very nature, designed to evade it...

09/03 - NEWS - UK businesses in need of a GDPR reality check - Government should have done more to inform organisations what GDPR is, new report says...

07/03 - FEATURE - Sunil Pai, Richard Thornton, Mohan Bhatia/Wipro - GDPR and effective implementation for finance businesses - GDPR compliance will be an integral part of all business operations going forward...

06/03 - NEWS - UK consumers reveal worry over online data sharing - GDPR could lead to millions of 'right to be forgotten' requests...

05/03 - FEATURE - Boris Kontsevoi/Intetics - Becoming GDPR compliant: Quickly, effectively and risk-free - In many aspects, General Data Protection Regulation shifts the way we handle data and most importantly grants new powers to data subjects...

01/03 - NEWS - GDPR 'right to be forgotten' still confusing many organisations - Protecting user data will be a major part of GDPR compliance...

27/02 - NEWS - London councils spent over £1 million preparing for GDPR - Software, training, and hiring of staff are among the major expenses...

27/02 - FEATURE - Martin DeMartini/Y Soft - Organisations need to consider their print infrastructure as part of GDPR compliance - Looking at the typical enterprise workflow solutions management setup, there are a number of obligations related to the providing organisation under GDPR...

26/02 - FEATURE - Shane Nolan/IDA Ireland - It's now or never to prepare for GDPR – 100 days to go – What should I do? - The clock is ticking and professional support may be needed to help prepare your organisation for the upcoming regulation...

23/02 - NEWS - Microsoft boosts GDPR preparation tools for businesses - New solutions aim to make it easier for businesses to comply with GDPR...

23/02 - FEATURE - Sean Hanford/Bluesource - The GDPR journey – 6 steps that must be taken now - Preparing for the upcoming regulation must be a top priority for all organisations...

16/02 - NEWS - GDPR: Over a third of Brits say they will exercise right to be forgotten - They are not confident about businesses using their data...

14/02 - FEATURE - 100 days to GDPR - the industry speaks - With the clock ticking down to GDPR, we ask the technology industry for their advice...

12/02 - NEWS - Three quarters of UK businesses are ready for EU GDPR - Despite Brexit, optimism is high, with some organisations spending up to £3.5 million on becoming compliant...

06/02 - NEWS - Companies still ill-prepared for GDPR - Time is running out and many companies are idly standing by, IDM report claims...



02/02 - FEATURE - Matos Kapetanakis/Yeep - GDPR - changing the rules of identity and access management - Controlling who has access to employee and user data is key to complying with the upcoming regulation...

01/02 - NEWS - Many businesses lack proper plan for alerting customers to a data breach - This is despite GDPR being clear that organisations need to notify victims of a data breach within 72 hours...

01/02 - FEATURE - Gavin Russell/Wavex - Three IT steps to make your GDPR compliance journey smoother - Is your organisation prepared to comply with the upcoming regulation?

30/01 - NEWS - Businesses underestimating the scope of change GDPR will bring - Many companies will need to hire new people to tackle new problems...

25/01 - NEWS - UK businesses urged to prepare for GDPR data protection laws - Digital and Culture Secretary warns businesses and charities to make sure they are ready as research reveals half of organisations are not prepared...

24/01 - FEATURE - David Fearne/Arrow ECS - GDPR is coming but there’s no need to press the panic button - There’s no need to start from scratch, here are four ways to assess your current processes and make them GDPR ready...

24/01 - NEWS - Many start-ups not prepared for GDPR - Deadline for new regulations is coming closer, but many businesses still aren't ready, report says...

24/01 - FEATURE - James Barham/PCI Pal - PCI, GDPR and the contact centre - The vast amount of personal information and data handled by contact centres daily puts them at great risk under the new regulation...

22/01 - NEWS - Quarter of London businesses unprepared for GDPR - Some firms still believe new regulations aren't relevant to their business, but others say they need more time...

18/01 - FEATURE - Rob Pickering/IPCortex - How to create business value from GDPR - Implementing data classification correctly will allow businesses to take advantage of contextual communication...

18/01 - FEATURE - Jes Breslaw/Delphix - GDPR: The countdown begins - Implementing a DataOps program could aid your organisation in complying with the upcoming regulation...

17/01 - FEATURE - Camilo Lascano Tribin/Advantage - Personal privacy and security: Why I’m thankful for the GDPR - Personal privacy and security. These are, without doubt, the two most salient reasons why I, and you, should be/am thankful a legislation like the GDPR has been brought into law across Europe and the United Kingdom...

08/01 - FEATURE - Jim Crook/CTERA Networks - How enterprise file services can help ensure GDPR compliance - A large number of organisations are still unsure about what steps they need to take in order to remain compliant...

05/01 - FEATURE - Nick Hardy/Anagram Systems - How ERP software can help your business achieve GDPR compliance - There is a number of ways in which centralising personal data within an ERP system can help a business as it works towards GDPR compliance...

04/01 - FEATURE - Chris Niggel/Okta - GDPR 2018: More than just compliance - The upcoming regulation will give businesses an incentive to get their data under control...

02/01 - NEWS - Even big businesses still aren't ready for GDPR - Majority of Fortune 500 and FTSE 350 companies have majorly underestimated their compliance with GDPR, study finds...

25/12 - FEATURE - Jon Geater/Thales eSecurity - Consumer power means businesses have more to worry about from the GDPR than fines - The EU GDPR well and truly puts the onus on businesses to get their houses in order...

22/12 - FEATURE - Christy Haragan/MarkLogic - GDPR - Data, Individuals, and Deletion - While data gathering and collection was initially seen as an entirely positive thing, opinion has turned as stricter legal requirements are placed on storing and holding the data...

22/12 - FEATURE - Rob Mellor/WhereScape - Getting ready for GDPR; where to start and how do you set yourself up for compliance success? - The upcoming regulation is approaching fast and now is the time for businesses to prepare...

22/12 - FEATURE - Rami Alanko/Beemray - Why we should stop seeing GDPR as the Great Data Panic Reason - Many marketers agree with the principle of clean, current and permitted data but then look at their data inheritance - legacy systems, a hodgepodge of silos - and despair...

20/12 - FEATURE - Martin Collins/Ultima Business Solutions - IT isn’t the holy grail of GDPR – it’s an enabler - IT departments have some excellent tools that they can deploy to help ensure business processes meet the GDPR guidelines, but the IT department can’t meet GDPR guidelines by itself...

20/12 - FEATURE - Tom Moore/Litmos Heroes - GDPR – now is the time to act! - There is plenty of scaremongering going on when it comes to GDPR and as the countdown to May 2018 continues, it’s a topic that’s likely to earn even more column inches...

19/12 - FEATURE - Kolvin Stone/Orrick - Shining light on GDPR: Practical insights to provide clarity on compliance - Every organisation that does business with the EU must prepare accordingly for the upcoming regulation...

18/12 - FEATURE - Jon Fielding/EMEA Apricorn - GDPR compliance: Do you know what you don’t know? - Misconceptions still remain and threaten to trip organisations up – even those that have a path to compliance and are making solid progress with it...

15/12 - NEWS - Almost half of brand websites still not GDPR compliant - GDPR, or General Data Protection Regulation, is expected to come into force on May 25 2018...

13/12 - FEATURE - Lisa Chittenden/The Data Compliance Doctors - A six-month checklist for GDPR - Is your organisation ready for the upcoming regulation?

12/12 - FEATURE - Adrian Barrett/Exonar - Data shock: how will the British public react to the GDPR? - The GDPR is designed to give citizens more control of the information that companies hold on them and how that information is used...

08/12 - FEATURE - Matt Smith/SoftwareAG - GDPR: Showing transparency and commitment - The upcoming regulation presents a great chance for businesses to lay a strong foundation for their futures...

06/12 - NEWS - As GDPR draws ever closer, companies still worry about compliance - IT professionals believe that their employer will not be ready for the GDPR rules come May 2018...

05/12 - NEWS - UK businesses don't have the money to pay GDPR fines - More than half are not financially prepared in case they fail to comply with the GDPR...

05/12 - NEWS - GDPR set to create a cultural shift - Businesses might reward employees that adhere to new GDPR data rules, and punish those that don't...

05/12 - FEATURE - Lynda Kershaw/Macro 4 - GDPR: What to do when customers demand access to personal data - Organisations storing personal information, should be prepared to process a large number of data access requests when GDPR goes into effect...

05/12 - FEATURE - Philip Fabinger/HERE Technologies - Is GDPR fit for the digital era? - As organisations prepare to comply with GDPR they must not lose sight of the ePrivacy Regulation...

04/12 - FEATURE - Linus Chang/Scram Software - Encryption’s role in GDPR compliance and cloud data security - It has never been more important to review all IT security practices and avoid becoming a statistic...

30/11 - FEATURE - Sathiya Narayanan/Wipro Limited - Is your test data GDPR compliant? Key strategies to adopt GDPR regulations for testing - Test data management is often overlooked by organisations preparing to comply with the upcoming regulation...

29/11 - FEATURE - Eyal Aharoni/Cymulate - The GDPR Deadline: Where are we at? - The upcoming regulation has wide reaching implications for businesses in the EU as well as the companies they do business with...

23/11 - FEATURE - Dan Martland/Edge Testing Solutions - Innovating within the new guidelines is biggest threat to GDPR compliance - Becoming a GDPR-compliant organisation is a major undertaking and remaining compliant requires an ongoing commitment...

21/11 - FEATURE - Frank Krieger/iland - Brexit and the GDPR pose a risk for UK cloud providers - This is an assessment of the current state of play and the likely effects on cloud companies as both Brexit and the GDPR loom closer...

21/11 - FEATURE - Richard Walters/CensorNet - GDPR: There is no magic formula - Preparing to abide by the new requirements it will impose has become a top priority amongst both SMEs and large enterprises...

20/11 - NEWS - Millions of UK SMBs 'still not preparing' for GDPR - Report claims many organisations have not even started planning yet, despite GDPR being just six months away...

20/11 - FEATURE - Julian Saunders/PORT.im - How should you use technology to become GDPR compliant? - GDPR has key demands that affect the technology choices and technical approaches that a business has to make.

17/11 - NEWS - Microsoft previews new GDPR compliance tool - GDPR Compliance Dashboard will allow Microsoft cloud customers to make sure they are equipped for the new legislation...

16/11 - NEWS - Only a fifth of UK large businesses are ready for GDPR - Survey reveals many big companies are nowhere near ready for the May 25th deadline...

14/11 - FEATURE - José Alberto Ruiz/Cornerstone OnDemand - GDPR: Where should HR start? - When the new regulation comes into effect, the HR department will be responsible for the personal data it collects on applicants as well as current employees.

14/11 - NEWS - GDPR could hit UK law firms hard - Majority of firms say they are unprepared for the effects of GDPR, but also need to up cybersecurity protection, CenturyLink study finds...

09/11 - NEWS - IBM gives clients new control over data as GDPR approaches - Company boosts data control processes at its Frankfurt data centre...

08/11 - FEATURE - Louise Boyd/Me Learning - E-Learning company helps UK businesses prepare for GDPR - Is your organisation ready for the upcoming regulation?

07/11 - NEWS - Confusion reigns supreme as GDPR draws closer - Trend Micro report throws doubt on security preparedness for many companies as GDPR deadline approaches...

07/11 - FEATURE - Jon Wrennall/Advanced - GDPR: One in four organisations are still unprepared – are you? - By taking action to prepare for GDPR today, your organisation will prevent potential financial and regulatory consequences...

06/11 - NEWS - In-house lawyers urged to 'get to grips' with GDPR - GDPR is coming into force in roughly half a year, but many companies still aren't prepared...

06/11 - FEATURE - Romy Hughes/Brightman - How do you create a GDPR culture? - How do you ensure your people don’t simply work around it and risk landing your organisation with a massive fine?

03/11 - FEATURE - Oliver Wells/Sophos - Teaching the teachers: The importance of online security ahead of GDPR - Schools must implement better security measures to protect their staff and students from cybercrime...

02/11 - FEATURE - Vijay Pawar/MobileIron - Heading off the spectre of GDPR compliance with secure BYOD - With GDPR just months away, locking down data in apps accessing cloud services and securing mobile devices has never been more pressing...

02/11 - FEATURE - Jed Grant/Peer Mountain - Could a radically different approach to GDPR compliance be enabled by blockchain? - A decentralized system of trust based on blockchain technology could allow customers to control their own personal data...

02/11 - FEATURE - Rajesh Patel/Buffalo Europe - SMEs: GDPR is heading your way, are you compliant? - Why the emergence of two distinct approaches to GDPR compliance and argues that small and medium-sized businesses need to get ahead of the game if they want to avoid paying a high price...

02/11 - FEATURE - Corey Nachreiner/WatchGuard - Global confusion still surrounds GDPR compliance - A look a the worldwide confusion and lack of preparation in the face of looming GDPR deadline...

01/11 - FEATURE - Peter Boyle/Burning Tree - Get GDPR Ready - What you need to know? - Time is running out to ensure your orgranisation is prepared for the upcoming regulation...

31/10 - FEATURE - Emil Eifrem/Neo4j - Data connections can take the complexity out of GDPR - Graph database technology is the answer to smoothing the path in dealing with the upcoming changes that will have a big impact on business...

30/10 - FEATURE - Mike Wake/SAS UK & Ireland - GDPR: The consumer affect - As the regulation moves ever closer, it is now on the consumer to take advantage of the opportunities available to them...

30/10 - FEATURE - Neal Thoms/Fasthosts - Getting your business ready for the GDPR - Preparing for the upcoming regulation should be a top priority for every organisation...

25/10 - FEATURE - Todd Ruback/Evidon - Why IT departments must lead the GDPR charge - Organisations will give the control of personal data back to the people under the new regulation...

25/10 - NEWS - DataIQ - Why GDPR could be the catalyst for change that your business needs - DataIQ CEO Adrian Gregory warns that whilst data can be your friend, it needs careful regulation to ensure your business stays protected...

25/10 - NEWS - BlackBerry wants to help your business survive GDPR - New BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services aim to help businesses tackle the challenges of getting ready for GDPR...

24/10 - NEWS - GDPR has businesses worried about cloud services - More than nine in ten (93 per cent) of companies worry about storing their data in the cloud, once GDPR kicks in...

24/10 - FEATURE - David Mackay/Ness Digital Engineering - Technology and GDPR: Is your platform ready? - There are several common challenges arising from GDPR that companies should consider when it comes to making their technology platforms GDPR compliant...

24/10 - FEATURE - Alister Esam/eShare - Board level transparency, GDPR and the need for a lasting compliance framework - With Brexit as a backdrop, in many ways GDPR has come at the worst time...

23/10 - FEATURE - Stephan Romeder/Magic Software Enterprises - GDPR compliance - Systems integration is a good place to start - Companies need to ensure a framework is established to monitor, review and asses the data processing procedures with all necessary safeguards...

19/10 - NEWS - 'One in seven' companies are still unprepared for GDPR - With only seven months before General Data Protection Regulation kicks in, many companies still aren't ready for the new rules...

18/10 - FEATURE - Maya Nix - GDPR – a small word with a potential BIG impact on your start-up - If you haven’t been following the buzz and think it’s irrelevant to your start-up, think again...

11/10 - FEATURE - Mark Gaydos/Nlyte Software - GDPR and data centre management - With the deadline for enforcement occurring in only seven months’ time, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is set to overhaul the way companies manage customer data from the European Union...

29/09 - FEATURE - Liviu Arsene/Bitdefender - GDPR regulations still raising serious concerns to UK companies - Organisations should view GDPR as a set of security best practices and not as just another legislative barrier to overcome...

29/09 - FEATURE - Ian Smith/Invu - GDPR and the ethical use of data - How GDPR will promote a more ethical use of data among businesses, and outlines the penalties facing those which fail to comply...

29/09 - FEATURE - Patrick Kerpan/Cohesive Networks - Why comply? Europe’s GDPR, UK’s Data Protection Bill and your enterprise - There are new legal frameworks for data protection being enacted in the UK and across Europe that impact every multinational company...

28/09 - FEATURE - Dominic Johnstone/Crown Records Management - Britain’s hidden culture of keeping data breaches secret is a big concern ahead of GDPR - Having a clear data protection and information management programme in place are key to dealing with a breach in a timely manner...

26/09 - FEATURE - Rob Coleman/CA Technologies - Fuelling compliance as the deadline for GDPR looms - The May 2018 deadline is quickly approaching and organisations must prepare accordingly for the upcoming regulation...

21/09 - FEATURE - Luther Martin/Micro Focus - GDPR compliance in legacy environments - Format-preserving encryption allows organisations to protect customer data while using pseudonymization...

19/09 - NEWS - London's SMBs 'clueless' about GDPR - Almost half a million SMBs have no idea what's coming next May, report claims...

18/09 - NEWS: Business cloud services a long way from GDPR compliance - Standardisation processes are underway, but it's far from a done job, Netskope report warns...

18/09 - FEATURE - Sarah Hooper/Amaze One - GDPR - An opportunity for business clad in regulatory clothing - The upcoming regulation could encourage cooperation and collaboration between the multiple parties that come together to serve customers...

15/09 - FEATURE - Graham Jarvis - Banking and financial Services: New tech solves GDPR - Looming on the horizon for failing to comply is a dark cloud of significant financial penalties...

13/09 - NEWS: Third of global businesses not sure if they comply with GDPR - A quarter of UK businesses are facing issues when looking to prepare for the new regulations, according to WatchGuard Technologies...

07/09 - NEWS: UK businesses clueless if they're compliant with GDPR - GDPR is less than a year away and UK organisations still don't know who owns the data they create...

01/09 - FEATURE - Ian Daly/Plan B Disaster Recovery - GDPR and disaster recovery compliance – who does the buck stop with? - Disaster Recovery is a prime function that needs to be carefully addressed with regards to GDPR compliance...

31/08 - FEATURE - Brian Rutledge/Spanning - GDPR in the age of SaaS: One SaaS vendor’s journey to compliance - With the deadline for GDPR looming, now is the time for organisations to prepare for the upcoming regulation...

31/08 - FEATURE - Dominik Birgelen/one click AG - What you need to know about GDPR - There's now less than a year before GDPR kicks in, but how will it impact technology companies and more importantly their clients...

25/08 - NEWS - UK executives are clueless about GDPR - One in five executives have no idea about GDPR and the effect it will have on their business, according to study...

17/08 - NEWS - Beware the GDPR cowboys - Companies are being caught out by suppliers over-promising on their GDPR expertise, study warns...

15/08 - NEWS - Rackspace PDP looks to get rid of GDPR regulation headaches - Privacy and Data Protection service offers businesses help in preparing for data legislation such as GDPR...

15/08 - FEATURE - John Shaw/Sophos - Taking stock of GDPR: How ready are we? - Properly implementing a data security policy will help your organisation prepare for the upcoming regulation...

14/08 - FEATURE - José Casinha/OutSystems - Challenges of GDPR for cloud service providers - Organisations must take the time to assess that their CSPs are compliant with GDPR before the deadline...

14/08 - FEATURE - Christy Haragan/MarkLogic - GDPR and the art of consent management - The GDPR requires firms to demonstrate that they have taken all reasonable actions with regard to compliance...

14/08 - FEATURE - Bart Willemsen/Gartner - Key priorities to prepare for EU GDPR - Is your organisation prepared for the upcoming regulation?

11/08 - FEATURE - Adrian Barrett/Exonar - Most UK businesses on track for GDPR compliance, but roadblocks remain for some - With less than a year until the implementation of the GDPR, Exonar surveyed the data protection and wider IT community...

09/08 - FEATURE - Anthony Di Bello/Guidance Software - 5 Things you should be doing now to prepare for GDPR compliance - With the upcoming regulation set to go into effect in May 2018, now is the time to prepare accordingly...

09/08 - FEATURE - Darron Gibbard/Qualys - GDPR – Why it’s more than an IT issue - Implementing the correct procedures to comply with GDPR will affect every level of an organisation...

08/08 - FEATURE - James Wickes/Cloudview - Watching the Watchers: Why the CCTV sector needs GDPR - The upcoming regulation could help the sector move into secure cloud data storage and improve data security on cameras...

07/08 - FEATURE - Dr Guy Bunker/Clearswift - The GDPR: The Raison D'être behind the new regulation - Complying with the upcoming regulation may be difficult for organisations now but it will solve problems in the long run...

03/08 - FEATURE - Greg Day/Palo Alton Networks - Four ways to prepare for next year’s EU GDPR legislation - There are several ways in which businesses can prepare themselves ahead of May 2018 - here's what you need to know...

27/07 - FEATURE - Simon Moffatt/ForgeRock - Why a Data Privacy Officer isn’t the solution for GDPR - Applying a customer identity and access management platform to your organisation could better prepare your business for GDPR...

26/07 - FEATURE - Marta Ienco/GSMA - PSD2 and GDPR: Protecting our personal data - By developing GDPR and PSD2, the EU hopes to actively enforce data protection rules and develop a fairer platform for data protection that supports consumers and businesses alike....

25/07 - NEWS - Businesses mistakenly think they're in compliance with GDPR - Veritas report says many companies believe they are up to scratch when it comes to GDPR...

21/07 - FEATURE - Sean Hanford/bluesource - GDPR survival guide - All you need to know about the nature and scope of the Data Protection Regulation reforms, the cross-business challenges they represent and how best to address them...

19/07 - FEATURE: Aaron P. Simpson & Adam Smith/Hunton and Williams - The UK’s commitment to the GDPR - Here are four key areas that organisations should consider when establishing their compliance programmes in preparation for GDPR...

19/07 - FEATURE: Eddie Ginja/KYOCERA Document Solutions - Are printers your biggest GDPR blind spot? - Since it was first proposed in 2012, the EU’s GDPR has been in and out of the headlines. But now, with under a year until it becomes a reality, for organisations of any size, the countdown really is on - and you can’t opt out, ignore it or claim ignorance...

12/07 - FEATURE: Ravi Pather/eperi GmbH - Reducing scope of GDPR is one way to avoid fines - Organisations must not forget that if they first and foremost secure the data that goes into the cloud through encryption or tokenisation and remain in control of the encryption keys, the scope of GDPR can be significantly reduced...

10/07 - FEATURE: Christopher Glynn/ECS - Countdown to GDPR: Seven steps to compliance - A staggering 25 per cent of businesses are purportedly still not aware of the EU GDPR, but here are seven steps to start your compliance journey today...

10/07 - NEWS: As time ticks away, GDPR awareness stands still - Businesses all over the world still don't know how how they'll be affected by GDPR, a new report has found...

10/07 - FEATURE: David Trossell/Bridgeworks - GDPR: Protect your data, recover more quickly - You don’t necessarily have to go out to buy new network, storage and IT infrastructure generally to achieve compliance with GDPR...

07/07 - FEATURE: Richard Lack/Gigya - When does no actually mean no? Analysing consent under GDPR - Under GDPR, Consumers will be empowered to say “no” when targeted with irrelevant marketing material. And more importantly, businesses will have to listen....

07/07 - FEATURE: Mark Sangster/eSentire - The GDPR is coming: Are you prepared? - GDPR is a sweeping new EU privacy regulation that has extensive implications for U.S. firms too. Here’s how to prepare for it…

05/07 - FEATURE: Thomas Fischer/Digital Guardian - Breaking down the GDPR into a three-step path to compliance - With less than a year to go until the GDPR deadline, businesses struggling with the new legislation can get ahead by adopting a more consistent approach to compliance...

29/06 - NEWS: UK's public sector 'not ready' for GDPR - new findings claim less than two thirds (59 per cent) are aware of the implications GDPR will have on their organisation....

23/06 - NEWS: IBM launches data management tools to help you get ready for GDPR - new services and tools will make it it easier for organisations to comply with GDPR before next year's deadline...

23/06 - NEWS: EU's new privacy rules should be in line with GDPR, telcos warn - upcoming EU rules governing how businesses use data could slow down innovation and growth in the industry...

22/06 - FEATURE: Charlie Mayes/DAV Development - Acting on data protection - New legislation such as GDPR can be extremely daunting, there is good reason why we must ensure that we comply.

16/06 - FEATURE: Brian Rutledge/Spanning - The global impact of GDPR: Prepare now, avoid potential litigation & fines later - GDPR impact on business is proving to be one of the most talked about global regulations to-date, related to data governance and data privacy...

15/06 - FEATURE: John Morrell, Datameer - Governing big data analytics for GDPR compliance - GDPR changes the way entire organisations interact with personal data, and thus big data analytics. But more than that, it offers an opportunity for enterprises to change the way they approach governance capabilities…

(Image credit: Image Credit: Flickr / janneke staaks)

What is GDPR?

The General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR, is one of the most important pieces of legislation ever passed for IT departments.

Approved by the European Union in April 2016 and set to come into force in the UK on May 25th, 2018, GDPR is hugely significant for businesses of all sizes as it will greatly affect how they gather, store, and look after their data.

The key tenets of GDPR concern the privacy rights of everyday users and the data they create online, and look to bring together several existing laws and regulations to harmonise rulings across the European Union.

Under GDPR, companies will also have to be more up front when collecting the personal data of customers - meaning consent will need to be explicitly given, as well as the gatherers needing to detail the exact purpose that this data will be used for.

This personal data will also need to be encrypted by default as part of a process known as pseudonymisation, meaning that it cannot be linked to a specific person without being accompanied by extra information.

Personal data applies to a wide range of information - effectively anything that could be used to directly or indirectly identify a person online. This could include names, email addresses, images, bank details, posts on social networking websites, medical information, or even a computer IP address.

Users will also have the right to know exactly what details a company or organisation holds about them, and also request that any of this information be deleted if they feel their rights to privacy are being infringed as part of the new “right to erasure”.

Companies that suffer data breaches, whether accidental or as part of a cyber-attack, will need to disclose this event to the relevant within 72 hours of it happening - although there is no requirement to notify users unless instructed.

Any organisation found to not be conforming to the new regulation after the May 25th deadline could face heavy fines, equivalent to four per cent of annual global turnover, or €20 million - whichever is greater.

(Image credit: Image source: Shutterstock/Yorkman)

GDPR FAQs

What does GDPR stand for?

GDPR stands for General Data Protection Regulation, also officially known as EU Regulation 2016/679.

Does GDPR replace the DPA?

Yes, GDPR will replace the UK's existing Data Protection Act, which was first drawn up in 1984.

GDPR is also designed to replace the Data Protection Directive, which initially came into force in 1995, as the EU looks to bring together different regulations and legislation across the continent.

When will GDPR come into force?

GDPR will become enforceable from 25 May 2018, following a two-year transition period.

Being a regulation rather than a directive, GDPR doesn’t require enabling laws to be passed by member states.

Why is GDPR important?

GDPR is the largest and most comprehensive piece of data regulation ever passed by the European Union, and as mentioned, seeks to unify several pre-existing pieces of legislation.

Because data protection concerns stretch across national boundaries, the introduction of GDPR seeks not just to regulate data within the EU. It seeks to extend EU data protection law to any organisation holding information on EU citizens, even if that organisation is based outside the EU.

For businesses, GDPR means keeping a much tighter rein on the data they possess, and should also improve security awareness and protection levels for many. It also affects how companies collect and hold data on individuals such as customers, and governs the export of personal data beyond the EU’s boundaries.

For consumers, GDPR gives them much more clearly defined privacy protection when online. Companies will now have to give explicit notice when asking for personal information, and what they use these details for. Under GDPR, consumers also get a "right to erasure", which is a step up from the current "right to be forgotten", meaning they can apply to have information about them publish online removed.

Who does GDPR apply to? Is my business affected by GDPR?

Short answer - yes. If you are a business that deals with online data in any way, you will need to comply with GDPR before next year’s deadline.

As mentioned before, if you fail to bring your organisation up to speed before May 25th, 2018, the EU rules state that you can be fined up to four per cent of annual global turnover, or €20 Million - whichever is greater.

Businesses will need to be able to demonstrate that they comply with the principles. To do this they’ll need to have documentation in place that shows how they’re processing data, they may also need to appoint a data protection officer.

Will GDPR apply after Brexit?

The UK’s decision to leave the European Union had thrown GDPR regulation into doubt, as a so-called Brexit would mean the country is no longer part of the EU, and so would not be covered by the ruling - unless it chooses to do so.

The UK Government has indicated it will look to introduce legislation equivalent to GDPR following Brexit - although there has been no official confirmation on exactly what this will be just yet.

For the moment, the EU states that, if you process data about individuals in the context of selling goods or services to citizens in other EU countries then you will need to comply with the GDPR irrespective as to whether or not the UK retains the GDPR post-Brexit.

If your business operations are solely contained to the UK, the position is more unclear, as it will depend on what decision the UK government takes in the coming months.

If you are based outside of the European Union, your business could well still need to comply with GDPR. The EU states that the rules will apply to all companies processing and holding the personal data of data subjects residing in the European Union, regardless of the company’s location.

Is GDPR retrospective?

No - the European Union adopted the two-year transition period in order to provide businesses with the time needed to ensure they are up to speed with GDPR.

GDPR Resources

- EU GDPR website - a central repository for everything you need to know about GDPR

- EU GDPR FAQs - answers to some of the most pressing GDPR questions

- ICO overview of GDPR - guidance for UK businesses on what GDPR is