GDPR set to create a cultural shift

GDPR might do much more than just force businesses into being more careful with data – it can force a full cultural shift, according to new studies from Veritas Technologies.

According to Veritas, roughly 75 per cent of businesses will incentivise employees to improve their data hygiene, as well as take responsibility for being compliant with the GDPR.

Almost nine in ten organisations will organise training, offer rewards, but also penalties as well. Every other company will have mandatory GDPR policy adherences added to their employment agreements, too. Those that fail to adhere to the guidelines will face disciplinary procedures and withheld benefits and bonuses, the report says.

“Data is one of the most critical assets within an organisation, yet many businesses are struggling to implement good data hygiene practices—and that often starts with employees,” said Mike Palmer, executive vice president and chief product officer, Veritas. “However, our research shows that businesses are getting serious about driving cultural change within their organisations.”

“As businesses consider deploying new processes and policies including training, rewards and updated contracts in support of GDPR compliance, more employees will understand the role they play in protecting their organisation’s data. And, for employees that fail to take matters seriously, their bonuses and benefits may be negatively impacted.”

