Gemalto ups IoT connectivity with 'world-first' breakthrough module

Gemalto has just announced the industry’s first IoT module that can provide global connectivity on 12 LTE bands plus, 3G and 2G cellular coverage, all from a single device.

The company calls it a ‘significant breakthrough in wireless engineering’, as the product will ‘greatly simplify logistics and distribution’, as well as reduce the cost of global IoT deployments.

The Gemalto Cinterion PLS62-W IoT module can deliver LTE Cat.1 connectivity on 12 LTE bands, while providing seamless fallback to multi-band 3G and 2G networks, in case of 4G’s unavailability.

There’s a Java embedded system that adds processing power, making app design easier and faster as it shares memory, a large library of existing open-source code and recognised software building blocks.

Gemalto also says there is an ‘advanced power management system’ which ensures reliability.

"Ideal for worldwide tracking and tracing, telematics and fleet management solutions, the Cinterion multi band LTE Cat. 1 module with 3G, 2G fallback is a one stop shop for cellular IoT connectivity, no matter where your IoT solutions are deployed or where they move," said Andreas Haegele, senior vice president IoT products at Gemalto.

"The highly efficient Cinterion PLS62-W is perfectly suited for applications that need to operate across many different wireless network environments for many years.

Image Credit: Melpomene / Shutterstock