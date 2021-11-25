Get 40% off Cloudways hosting for four months this Black Friday

Ranked among the best cloud hosting services and the best WordPress hosting platforms, Cloudways is one of the best web hosting providers in the relatively new and growing cloud hosting space.

Our Cloudways review notes that the company offers high-end cloud solutions, and is an attractive and reliable option for hosting that combines power and affordability across highly-configurable managed plans.

In turn, the company is known for excellent performance across its hosting types, and hourly billing is available, so you’ll only pay for what you need and use. Its versatility and lack of lock-in contracts mean it can be scaled up or down at any given point, and our review called its value for money extraordinary.

Features-wise, its plans offer integrated security, 24/7 server monitoring, custom PHP app installation tools, a native WordPress caching plugin, and many more add-ons. For Black Friday, and until 1st December, it’s offering 40% off the first four months of any of its web hosting plans. Read on to learn more!

Check out this Cloudways Black Friday deal:

Black Friday DEAL: Get 40% off the first four months with Cloudways (BFCM2021) Black Friday DEAL: Get 40% off the first four months with Cloudways (BFCM2021) For Black Friday, and until 1st December, Cloudways is offering 40% off all hosting plans for the first four months (using code BFCM2021)! When you purchase one of its hosting plans and use the promo code, you’ll see the deduction applied on the first four invoices you receive - make sure you take advantage of this limited-time deal!



Cloudways’ hosting plans are available via five cloud networks, namely DigitalOcean, Linode, VULTR, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Google Cloud. Each of these is offered by Cloudways via a series of different subscription options, while some of the networks are separated further into Standard or Premium plans.

For example, DigitalOcean plans are available under the Standard banner from $10 to $80 a month, while Premium plans range from $12 to $96 a month. In turn, as mentioned, hourly payments are available alongside monthly payments, and you can customize plans as well, selecting the exact levels of storage, RAM, and bandwidth that you’d require for web hosting.

All of Cloudways’ plans across all networks come with a series of features including free SSL certificates, dedicated firewalls, unlimited app installs, and automatic backups.

