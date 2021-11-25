Get 65% off Scala Hosting's VPS packages this Black Friday

Competing with the best web hosting services and ranked among the best cloud hosting services currently available, Scala Hosting offers high-quality cloud hosting at competitive prices.

Its VPS cloud solutions are among the best VPS hosting available, across both managed and unmanaged hosting options, and all servers are equipped with access to its native SPanel and SShield Cybersecurity tools.

For the entirety of November, Scala Hosting is offering 65% off all of its VPS plans (both managed and unmanaged), for new customers subscribing to a 36-month billing cycle, with the code TechBFCM2021. Managed VPS hosting plans are available through Scala Hosting, AWS, and DigitalOcean, and all include a free SSL certificate.

More details on this exclusive Scala Hosting deal:

Scala Hosting’s own plans range from Start (with one CPU core, 2GB RAM, and 50GB SSD storage) through to Enterprise (with eight CPU cores, 16GB RAM, and 320GB SSD storage). All of Scala Hosting’s managed VPS plans feature unmetered bandwidth, while the Amazon and DigitalOcean plans offer varying levels of CPUs, RAM, and SSD storage alongside bandwidth limits of up to 6TB.

On the unmanaged side, you are able to build your own VPS hosting platform with a high degree of configuration and flexibility, so you can add more resources (whether they be CPU cores, RAM, or SSD storage) as and when you require them.

Image Web hosting sees a dedicated hosting provider give you access to its servers on a subscription basis. Each server contains the storage space and bandwidth needed to host one or multiple websites. It would be too expensive and inefficient for every business or individual to host their own servers. As a result, web hosts have massive data centers situated around the globe, and allow access to these resources for a fee. Different types of hosting are available at different prices and for different needs. Shared hosting is most cost-efficient, with resources shared on one server between multiple sites. At the other end of the scale, expensive dedicated hosting provides dedicated servers for large websites. Many providers also offer competitively-priced cloud hosting, managed hosting, and virtual private server (VPS) hosting.

