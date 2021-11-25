Get 73% off Namecheap web hosting this Black Friday

Among the best web hosting services, and offering some of the best unlimited web hosting available, Namecheap lives up to its name with hugely-competitive low prices on web hosting. In our Namecheap review, we noted that plans come complete with a website builder, the Softaculous one-click installer, a built-in CDN, and automatic backups, and that it’s a solid host that offers 100% uptime, 24/7 live chat and online ticketing support, and easy site creation for rock-bottom prices.

For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Namecheap is offering up to 97% off a range of its digital products, from domains through to shared and WordPress hosting plans. This includes 97% off domain registrations; 43% off domain transfers; 73% off shared and WordPress hosting; and 43% off SSL certificates. Read on to learn more about these limited time deals!

Take a look at these Namecheap Black Friday deals:

Black Friday DEAL: Get 73% off shared hosting (BFCMSTELLAR21) Black Friday DEAL: Get 73% off shared hosting (BFCMSTELLAR21) For Black Friday and until 29th November, get 73% off shared hosting plans from Namecheap! The web host is offering up to 73% off its range of plans for US and EU customers, including Stellar, Stellar Plus, and Stellar Business: just use promo code BFCMSTELLAR21 at the checkout and get access to cheap shared hosting now!



Black Friday DEAL: Get 73% off Namecheap’s managed WordPress hosting Black Friday DEAL: Get 73% off Namecheap’s managed WordPress hosting Namecheap’s managed WordPress plans are available for up to 73% less this Black Friday, until 29th November! Across its Starter, Turbo, and Supersonic plans, you can utilize its EasyWP hosting on yearly plans, and get up to 100GB SSD storage for your site’s hosting!



Black Friday DEAL: Save up to 43% on SSL certificates Black Friday DEAL: Save up to 43% on SSL certificates SSL certificates are key to web hosting security, and until 29th November, Namecheap is offering up to 43% off its SSL subscriptions for Black Friday! Across five plans, you can take advantage of this limited-time deal, and get set up within 15 minutes!



Black Friday DEAL: Get 97% off domain registrations (BFCMTLD21) Black Friday DEAL: Get 97% off domain registrations (BFCMTLD21) For Black Friday, Namecheap is offering up to 97% off top-line domains until 29th November! You can get 37% off .com; 50% off .org; 88% off .biz; 97% off .online; 96% off .site; 92% off .design; and 90% off .me. Get access to this deal by applying the promo code BFCMTLD21 at the checkout!



Black Friday DEAL: Transfer domains for 43% less (BFCMTR21) Black Friday DEAL: Transfer domains for 43% less (BFCMTR21) Until 29th November, take advantage of Namecheap’s Black Friday deal by saving up to 43% off the price of transferring your domain over to the web host! You can get this discount on select TLDs by using the promo code BFCMTR21 at the checkout.



Namecheap’s three shared hosting plans - Stellar, Stellar Plus, and Stellar Business - are available in US and European versions, with Stellar covering three websites, offering 50 SSLs and a CDN, as well as 20GB SSD storage. Plus and Business meanwhile offer the same level of SSLs and the CDN, but also include unlimited websites, with Plus offering unmetered SSD storage and Business 50GB cloud storage.

In the US, Stellar costs $42.88 a year (reduced by 72% to $11.88 in the promotion), while in Europe it’s $54.88 a year (reduced to $23.88, a saving of 56%). Plus is $68.88 a year in the US (reduced by 71% to $19.88), and $80.88 a year in Europe (reduced by 61% to $31.88). Finally, Business costs $118.88 a year in the US (reduced by 71% to $34.88 for Black Friday), and $130.88 a year in Europe (reduced by 64% to $46.88).

Its managed WordPress plans include Starter, Turbo, and Supersonic, all three forming part of Namecheap’s EasyWP hosting aimed at respectively building your first website, growing your website, and scaling up your website. All three are also available for free for the first month, with site management possible from one single dashboard where domain names can be changed, backups created, and files accessed.

Starter is available for 66% off at $11.88 a year, reduced from $34.88; Turbo for 72% off at $21.88 a year; and Supersonic for 73% off at $28.88 a year. The plans scale up in terms of SSD storage from 10GB to 50GB and 100GB, as well as in terms of visitors per month (from 50,000 to 200,000 and onto 500,000).

Namecheap’s SSL certificate plans include PositiveSSL, PositiveSSL Multi-domain, Positive SSL Wildcard, InstantSSL, and EV SSL: annual pricing relates to signing up for one to five year terms, with the deal discount increasing as the plan lasts longer. For five year terms, Positive SSL is $3.66 a year and covers one site, with 39% off; and Multi-domain plan is $15.88 a year, for up to 100 websites, with 12% off.

Wildcard is $29.39 a year, for one site and subdomains, with 30% off; InstantSSL is $12.32 a year with a 27% discount, covering one business website; and EV SSL, aimed at ecommerce sites, covers one site for $22.88 a year after a 41% discount.

Finally, Namecheap’s domains offer a wide range of discounts, including:

37% off .com (was $9.48 a year , now $5.98 )

.com (was , now ) 50% off .org (was $12.98 a year , now $6.48 )

.org (was , now ) 88% off .biz (was $15.98 a year , now $1.98 )

.biz (was , now ) 97% off .online (was $32.98 a year , now $0.98 )

.online (was , now ) 96% off .site (was $25.98 a year , now $0.98 )

.site (was , now ) 92% off .design (was $42.98 a year , now $3.48 )

.design (was , now ) 90% off .me (was $18.98 a year, now $1.98)

