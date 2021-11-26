Get 80% off SiteGround's shared web hosting this Black Friday

When considering the best web hosting services, it’s worth bearing SiteGround in mind. The web host offers a wide range of features in its shared hosting plans StartUp, GrowBig, and GoGeek, and for Black Friday and Cyber Monday only it’s offering new annual subscriptions to these plans for 80% off: whether you’re a new or existing customer.

Check out this SiteGround Black Friday deal:

Black Friday DEAL: 80% off SiteGround shared hosting Black Friday DEAL: 80% off SiteGround shared hosting From Black Friday through to 1st December, SiteGround is offering 80% off annual shared hosting, for both new and existing customers. Across its three shared hosting packages, you can take advantage of free SSL certificates, free CDNs, unmetered traffic, and unlimited databases, with existing customers receiving the discount on new annual plans.



Across the three premium shared hosting plans, StartUp, GrowBig, and GoGeek, SiteGround offers free SSL certificates, unmetered traffic, and free cloud distribution networks (CDNs), with the latter two plans offering unlimited websites and upwards of 20GB storage space.

All three plans also include managed WordPress hosting as standard, as well as daily back-ups, which elevates them above competitor’s equivalents. StartUp costs $3.99 a month, GrowBig costs $6.69 a month, and GoGeek costs $10.69 a month.

What is web hosting?

Image Web hosting works via a provider allowing customers access to its servers through subscription plans, with each server containing storage and bandwidth capacity with which to host one or many sites. It would be too inefficient and expensive for every business or individual to host their own servers. In huge data centers worldwide, web hosts have servers they allow access to for these resources, for a fee. For different needs, there are different types of hosting available at different prices. Shared hosting is most cost-efficient, with resources shared between multiple sites, while the other end of the scale sees expensive dedicated hosting provide individual servers for large sites. Many providers also offer competitively-priced cloud hosting, managed hosting, and virtual private server (VPS) hosting, as well as reseller and WordPress hosting.

Next steps when choosing web hosting

New to web hosting? Read our articles outlining what web hosting is, and our tips for choosing a web hosting provider. Find out our top picks for the best web hosting, as well as our choices for the best unlimited hosting, the best WordPress hosting, the best VPS hosting, the best cloud hosting services, and the best cheap web hosting.