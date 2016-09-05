Get a £32 eBook dedicated to Docker; just subscribe to ITProPortal's newsletter

Docker is one of the hottest enterprise technologies to have emerged in the past two years thanks to its ability to make life easier for the DevOps community.



From the Packt website: "This book is a step-by-step guide that will walk you through the various features of Docker from Docker software installation to the impenetrable security of containers. The book starts off by elucidating the installation procedure for Docker and a few troubleshooting techniques. You will be introduced to the process of downloading Docker images and running them as containers. You'll learn how to run containers as a service (CaaS) and also discover how to share data among containers. Later on, you'll explore how to establish the link between containers and orchestrate containers using Docker Compose. You will also come across relevant details about application testing inside a container. You will discover how to debug a container using the docker exec command and the nsenter tool. Finally, you will learn how to secure your containers with SELinux and other proven methods."