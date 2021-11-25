Get builders, hosting, domains and more with IONOS’ Black Friday deals

This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, web industry giant IONOS is offering a wide range of deals across its products. Ranked among the best website builders and competing with the best web hosting services, IONOS also offers domains, SSL certificates, and much more to those looking to get online.

Known as one of the best cheap web hosting providers, IONOS is definitely living up to this marker with its Black Friday deals across the board. When it comes to website builders, its MyWebsite builder is competitive, and our review of 1&1 IONOS MyWebsitefound that it offers affordable, professional website creation and online stores in a challenging market.

Let’s get onto the deals: IONOS’ range of Black Friday promotions are available from 26th November until 30th November, so make sure to take advantage before the end of that period.

It’s made its Ecommerce Website Builder Plus package available for $5 a month for the first year, while its MyWebsite Creator website builder plan is also currently $5 a month for the first year too.

A website needs a domain, and online stores can benefit from specific ecommerce domains: IONOS has these too, and has made .store and .shop domains available for $1 a year for the first year that you’re online.

On the web hosting side, IONOS has made its Essential web hosting plan available for $1 a month for the first year. When it comes to hosting, you’ll need an SSL certificate to gain customer and visitor trust, and IONOS is offering an SSL certificate for $15 for the first year.

Finally, IONOS is now muscling in on the best cloud storage with its HiDrive platform, and for this period only you can take advantage of its Business cloud storage plan, offering 1TB of storage, for $1 a month for the first year.

Take a look at IONOS web hosting deals:

Image Black Friday DEAL: Fast web hosting with IONOS from $1 a month Get set up with IONOS web hosting this Black Friday, with fast web hosting available from $1 a month for the first year! IONOS Business hosting covers unlimited websites, offers unlimited storage and databases (MariaDB or MySQL), and includes professional email and a domain (for the first year).



Image Black Friday DEAL: Secure your site with an SSL certificate for $15 If you’re looking into hosting a website, you’ll need an SSL certificate to prove your site’s safe. This Black Friday, IONOS is making its SSL Starter certificate available for $15 a year, offering protection for one domain name, domain validation, and up to 256-bit encryption via easy activation. US link

Check out IONOS' website builder deals:

Image Black Friday DEAL: Get IONOS’ Ecommerce Website Builder for $5 a month If you’re looking to create an ecommerce website, IONOS’ Ecommerce Website Builder is available exclusively for the Black Friday period for $5 a month for the first year. The Plus plan allows you to sell up to 5,000 physical products, and includes a free domain and SSL certificate for one year, as well as professional emails and templates. US link

Image Black Friday DEAL: Build a site with IONOS’ MyWebsite Creator for $5 a month As part of its Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, IONOS has made its MyWebsite Creator website builder available for $5 a month for the first year. The Plus plan includes a free domain for the first year, social media and business widgets, and an email account, alongside access to its array of professional site templates. US link

Take advantage of IONOS' cloud and domain deals:

Image Black Friday DEAL: Cloud storage from $1 a month with IONOS Best known for web hosting and website builders, IONOS has launched the HiDrive cloud storage solution for individuals and businesses, and this Black Friday it’s made its Business plan available for just $1 a month for the first year! This plan offers 1TB of cloud storage, five users, automatic cloud backup, and two-factor authentication for additional data security. US link

Image Black Friday DEAL: Get .store or .shop domains for just $1 a year When you’re setting up a website, registering and choosing a domain is key, and you can now get different domains to the standard regional ones. This Black Friday, IONOS is offering .store or .shop domains for your new online ecommerce store or platform for only $1 for the first year! Each one includes a free SSL certificate, free private registration, and a free 2GB email account.



What is a website builder? A website builder helps you build a site, whatever your level of experience. Ranging from simple platforms to powerful editors, they're equipped with a drag-and-drop editor, a template library, and additional tools.

What is web hosting? Web hosting allows you to lease online server space where your site's content is hosted (images, videos, or text). When visited by a user, all of these resources are loaded onto their device from your host's server. A dedicated provider allows you access to its servers on a subscription basis, with each server containing storage space and bandwidth needed to host one or many sites. Not every business or individual can host their own servers, as this would be too expensive and inefficient. Web hosts have massive data centers around the globe that contain these servers, and hosts allow access to these resources for a fee. There are different types of hosting available at different prices and for different needs. Shared hosting is the most cost-efficient and sees resources shared on one server between multiple sites, while at the other end of the scale expensive dedicated hosting provides dedicated servers for large websites. Shared hosting plans offer web hosting for cheap, though many providers now offer competitively-priced cloud hosting, managed hosting, and virtual private server (VPS) hosting.

Next steps after choosing a website builder and web hosting

After you've begun the process of choosing a web hosting provider, and are learning how to build a website from scratch, it's best to look at the best website builders and the best web hosting services. Until you know what types of builder and hosting you'll need, you shouldn't get started on anything else.

Once you've identified what type of web hosting you need, you might want to drill down into the best providers among those types. Make sure you take a look at our guides to the best unlimited hosting and the best cheap web hosting before you do to get the best value for money you can.

After this, check out our guides to the the best WordPress hosting, the best VPS hosting, and the best cloud hosting to see who we rated top.

Now you've got hosting sorted, choosing a website builder might take you down a different path: you might need one of the best ecommerce website builders, or perhaps one of the best small business website builders. It's worth learning how to build an ecommerce website; seeing what the top tools and foundations of a small business website are; and learning why you need a small business site at all.

Once your site's built and your hosting is sorted, other areas to consider include how to choose a domain name, and what to consider when registering a domain. Undertaking a mobile-friendly website design will mean understanding what AMP is, while learning what website cookies are can help you make sense of customer data. Finding out what SEO is will help your content creation increase traffic (and maybe your profits too).

Finally, before you go live, make sure you know how to make your website accessible, because you need to consider everyone who may view your site. All of these elements will be important for your site to succeed once you've built it.