Get cheap web hosting with this limited-time HostGator deal

When it comes to cheap web hosting, HostGator ranks among the best web hosting services currently available.

We recently published our latest HostGator review exploring its services, performance, and its Gator website builder, which we rate among the best website builders currently available.

To celebrate its birthday, HostGator is currently—for a limited time only this week—offering new customers web hosting for cheap, by taking 70% off the price of its shared annual hosting packages Hatchling, Baby, and Business.

DEAL: HostGator: 70% off shared hosting

HostGator's birthday sale runs until Friday 22nd October, and offers 70% off its shared annual hosting packages. The Hatchling, Baby, and Business plans are currently available respectively for $2.08, $2.98, and $4.48 a month, with a wide range of tools and features included such as unmetered bandwidth, free SSL certificates, and free domains.

The lowest priced plan, Hatchling, covers one website, and includes one-click WordPress installation, free WordPress or cPanel website transfer, unmetered bandwidth, a free SSL certificate and a free domain.

Next up is the Baby plan, which covers unlimited websites and offers the same features and tools as the cheapest plan as well. Finally, the Business plan offers all of the above plus a free upgrade to Positive SSL, a free dedicated IP, and free SEO tools.

All three shared hosting plans are also equipped with $150 worth of Google Ads and $100 of Microsoft advertising credit. This offers your site an excellent path to getting noticed, especially if you're new to digital marketing and online sales.

What is web hosting?

Web hosting sees a dedicated provider allow access to its servers on a subscription basis, with each server containing storage space and bandwidth needed to host one or many sites. Not every business or individual can host their own servers, as this would be too expensive and inefficient. Web hosts have massive data centers around the globe that contain these servers, and hosts allow access to these resources for a fee. There are different types of hosting available at different prices and for different needs. Shared hosting is the most cost-efficient and sees resources shared on one server between multiple sites, while at the other end of the scale expensive dedicated hosting provides dedicated servers for large websites. Shared hosting plans offer web hosting for cheap, though many providers now offer competitively-priced cloud hosting, managed hosting, and virtual private server (VPS) hosting.

