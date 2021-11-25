Get pCloud cloud storage for up to 75% off this Black Friday

A leading provider of the best cloud storage, pCloud’s ease of use and high levels of file security mean it also ranks highly among the most secure cloud storage providers, as well as the best apps to share files securely.

Our pCloud cloud storage review notes that the affordable cloud storage provider offers great security features, comprehensive backup, speedy performance, and an intuitive interface. When tested, it was easy to use and quicker than competitors with uploads and downloads, making it a worthy contender among the top cloud storage providers available.

For Black Friday, and exclusively from 22nd November to 28th November, the company is offering its Premium 500GB and Premium Plus 2TB lifetime cloud storage accounts for 75% off the usual price. These two plans usually cost $175 and $350 respectively for a one-time payment.

The two plans, Premium 500GB and Premium Plus 2TB, are lifetime cloud storage plans accessed via a one-time payment. The former offers 500GB of storage alongside 500GB of shared link traffic generated when others stream your saved content, alongside a 30 days trash history, and shared link branding.

The latter plan meanwhile offers the same features, but increasing the storage and shared link traffic to 2TB. Both plans utilize TLS/SSL encryption for data security, and allow for backups from Dropbox, Facebook, Microsoft OneDrive, Google Drive, and Google Photos. Files can be accessed from many different devices, with pCloud working to integrate its services with as many operating systems and hardware types as possible.

Find out more about pCloud in our interview with the company's Ivan Dimitrov, which covers the small firm's huge growth, the impacts of COVID-19, and where things are heading in the future.

What is cloud storage?

Image Cloud storage stores files on a physical drive that can be accessed via online software platforms by users, whenever and wherever they want or need to. Its three main formsare : self-hosted, storage as a service (StaaS), and hybrid cloud storage: cloud sync technology is also utilized by leading services.

Image Self-hosted cloud storage uses on-premises (on-prem) infrastructure, and no external or online file storage. You and your business host the servers on-site, and as such are responsible for managing the service.

Image StaaS providers utilize externally-managed infrastructure in their own data centers, allowing for economy of scale and provision of large, affordable levels of storage. Such cloud storage services are also often known as storage and syncing platforms.

Image Hybrid cloud storage combines on-prem infrastructure and cloud storage networking software together, combining the advantages of both types together for extra security and ease of access and use.

Image Cloud sync technology gives users the ability to seamlessly upload, access, edit, and share files via tools such as file versioning, link sharing, tracked document changes, and edit incorporations. Many StaaS products offer all of the aforementioned features within cohesive, integrated digital environments: as such, they rank among the best apps to share files.

Your next steps to acquiring cloud storage

Before you start, learn how to choose and use cloud storage, how to choose a provider, and find out about cloud storage vs local storage: all of this will help prepare you and make you aware of whether you need it or not.

When planning to look for a provider, if you have a limited budget or need to cut costs, find out how you can start reducing cloud storage costs, and look into which providers offer the best free cloud storage.

It's also vital to look into which providers offer secure cloud storage, as security is key when it comes to the cloud. If you're looking for business storage, learn the top cloud data storage tips, and see which services offer the best cloud storage for business.