Get up to 88% off the Zyro website builder with this Black Friday deal

The Zyro website builder is one of the best website builders available, with its easy-to-use site editor and excellent additional tools ensuring it ranks in our top lists. It's also tied in with Hostinger, currently the best web hosting service available in our opinion.

In our Zyro website builder review, we found that it offers extremely inexpensive plans for websites and ecommerce stores, allowing you to get a professional website built and published in next to no time.

As part of its Black Friday promotion, it's provided us with an exclusive deal offering up to 88% off all Zyro website builder plans. These include the Unleash, Ecommerce, and Ecommerce Plus plans, with its cheapest plan costing only $1.52 a month. This offer lasts until 5th December.

Learn more about this Zyro website builder deal:

Zyro's Black Friday deal, exclusively running until 5th December, is offering up to 88% off the cost of its website builder plans. With its cheapest Unleash plan costing only $1.52 a month, you'll be able to create a new basic site for only $18.24 a year, and an ecommerce store for $85.44 a year with this special discount.



The three Zyro website builder plans all include free hosting and a free domain name for one year, with all three plans able to be paid annually or monthly. The Ecommerce Plus plan adds extra ecommerce functionality, and you pay no commission on sales. All three website builder plans include a 30-day money-back guarantee, decent blogging tools, and 24/7 customer support.

If you want to learn more about the Zyro website builder, make sure to read our interview with CEO Giedrius Zakaitis, who discussed how Zyro is leveraging new technology to improve user experience, and its plans for the future.

What is a website builder? A website builder helps you create a site, whatever your level of experience. Ranging from simple platforms to powerful editors, they're equipped with a drag-and-drop editor, a template library, and additional tools. When it comes to building a website from scratch, there are a wide range of other areas to consider, and that you should focus on learning about and incorporating when planning the new site. These elements will be important for your site's potential success once it's been built, and include:

