Global cyber security alliance looks to secure billions worldwide

Some of the world's largest technology companies have revealed they are joining forces to provide businesses with better online protection.

The alliance, comprised of Etisalat, Singtel, SoftBank and Telefonica, will be called Global Telco Security Alliance, and will serve more than 1.2 billion customers in more than 60 countries around the world.

So what does that mean for the end customer? The companies are saying two things. One – the alliance will offer great cyber security tools. The second thing is that customers should expect lower prices on existing services, as well.

On top of it all, the alliance will bring 22 Security Operation Centres (SOC) into the fold, employing more than 6,000 cyber security experts in the process.

Operational intelligence will be shared between alliance members as well.

“With digital technologies gaining widespread adoption and driving innovation across industry verticals, the security landscape has evolved,” said Francisco Salcedo, senior vice president at Etisalat Digital.

“Organizations now face a new breed of threats and need to manage digital risks in their environments. Today’s strategic alliance will give us a unique opportunity to work hand in hand with our telecom counterparts and deliver innovative security services for digital risk management.”

Art Wong, CEO of Global Cyber Security at Singtel says businesses need a “Swift and coordinated global responses to defend enterprises that operate across transnational borders as cyber threats are increasing in frequency, scale and sophistication.”

“The group’s resources, combined with those of its alliance partners, will provide a robust cyber security platform to protect our global customers, allowing them to thrive in the digital economy.”

