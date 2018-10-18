Global IT spending set for major growth in 2019

IT spending across the world is set to hit $3.8 trillion next year, according to fresh numbers from market analysts Gartner.

The firm claims that this represents a rise of 3.2 per cent on this year's figure, with enterprise software seeing the largest rise, increasing by 8.3 per cent next year.

Software as a service, or SaaS for short, is driving growth in virtually all software segments, most notably CRM, and cloud will also grow 22 per cent.

“While currency volatility and the potential for trade wars are still playing a part in the outlook for IT spending, it is the shift from ownership to service that is sending ripples through every segment of the forecast,” said John-David Lovelock, research vice president at Gartner.

“What this signals, for example, is more enterprise use of cloud services — instead of buying their own servers, they are turning to the cloud. As organisations continue their digital transformation efforts, shifting to ‘pay for use’ will continue. This sets enterprises up to deal with the sustained and rapid change that underscores digital business.”

Data centres were growing this year, fueled by an increased number of servers purchased. However, Gartner expects less servers to be sold next year – we should see a drop between one and three per cent, every year until 2022. This will also leave a mark in the data centre systems spending.

You can find more details about Gartner’s newest report on this link.

Image source: Shutterstock/violetkaipa