Global IT spending to hit $3.7 trillion in 2018

Companies are set to up their IT spending and hit $3.7 trillion this year, according to new forecasts by Gartner. This represents a 6.2 per cent increase on the previous 12 months, and is one of the biggest spends ever seen.

According to Gartner, there are multiple factors that resulted in a strong growth, including the weak and volatile dollar, as well as the uncertainty regarding the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Enterprise software spending is expected to have an 11.1 per cent increase. Application software spending will rise through 2019, together with infrastructure software.

Spending on data centres, globally, will also see a 3.7 per cent growth, despite 2017 ending on a high note.

Devices, such as PCs, tablets and mobile phones will be no different. Growth is expected in 2018, hitting $706 billion, or 6.6 per cent increase.

"The device market continues to see dual dynamics. Some users are holding back from buying, and those that are buying are doing so, on average, at higher price points," said Gartner analyst John-David Lovelock.

"As a result, end-user spending will increase faster than units through 2022. However, total end-user spending and unit shipments are expected to be lower compared with previous forecasts, as demand for ultramobile premium devices, ultramobile utility devices and basic phones is expected to be slow."

