Global PC market is returning to normal after pandemic chaos

In the second quarter of the year, 71.6 million computers were shipped worldwide, 4.6 percent more than in the second quarter of 2020, new Gartner data suggests.

However, while demand still remains higher than in pre-pandemic times, the market is currently decelerating due to ongoing component shortages.

“The global semiconductor shortage and subsequent component supply constraints have extended lead time for some enterprise mobile PC models to as long as 120 days,” said Mikako Kitagawa, Research Director at Gartner.

“This has led to prices increasing in the bill of materials, which vendors have passed on to end-users. Moving forward, rising prices could continue to slow PC demand through the next six to twelve months.”

When it comes to the top-performing companies, not much has changed. Lenovo is still the number one manufacturer, achieving a fifth straight quarter of year-on-year (YoY) growth. Gartner believes Lenovo’s growing advantage against the competition can be partly attributed to its in-house manufacturing operations, which allow it to better control component shortages.

In second place, HP saw global PC shipments decline by 11.3 percent in Q2 2021, compared to the same period last year, while Dell recorded a third consecutive quarter of YoY growth.

Regionally, the EMEA PC market saw 1.9 percent fewer shipments YoY, while the demand in Asia Pacific, both in consumer and business markets, grew 16.5 percent.