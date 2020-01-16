Global PC sales rise for the first time in seven years

For the first time since 2011, global PC shipments have risen.

Sales were driven by an increased demand for Windows 10 devices as well as the end of life for one of the world’s most popular operating systems, Windows 7.

The stats, released by Gartner, claim that the world bought 70.6 million devices in the fourth quarter of 2019. That represents a 2.3 percent increase compared with the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the year as a whole, the world has bought 0.6 percent more devices than in 2018 – 261 million.

“The PC market experienced growth for the first time since 2011, driven by vibrant business demand for Windows 10 upgrades, particularly in the US, EMEA and Japan,” said Mikako Kitagawa, senior principal analyst at Gartner.

“We expect this growth to continue through this year even after Windows 7 support comes to an end this month, as many businesses in emerging regions such as China, Eurasia and the emerging Asia/Pacific have not yet upgraded.”

“Contrasted against the ongoing weakness in consumer PC demand, business PC demand has led to unit growth in five of the last seven quarters,” said Ms Kitagawa. “The ongoing Intel CPU shortage, which began mid-last year, became a major issue again on PC delivery to enterprise customers by the top three vendors. Without this shortage, shipments would have grown faster than the reported results.”

The top three PC vendors - Lenovo, HP and Dell - increased their combined market share, from 61 per cent in Q4 2018, to 65 per cent in Q4 2019.