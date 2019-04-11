Global PC shipments fall yet again

It seems as the ‘New year, new me’ mantra doesn’t work for the PC market, as new analyst figures out today claim that PC shipments fell 4.6 per cent in the first quarter of 2019 compared to the same period last year.

This is according to fresh figures from Gartner, which says 58.5 million units were sold in this timeframe.

Mikako Kitagawa, principal analyst at Gartner says vendors allocated to higher-margin businesses and the Chromebook segment for the period, mostly because they expected CPU shortages to create a disruption in the market.

He also said the consumer market “remained weak” and that the demand is hindered.

At the same time, Chromebook shipments increased by double digits, compared to Q1 2018.

The top three vendors are Lenovo, HP and Dell. These three took up almost two thirds (61.5 per cent) of the global PC shipments for Q1 2019, up from 56.9 per cent for the same period last year.

The demand for business PCs “remained strong” through Q1 in most key regions, driven mostly by Windows 10. Gartner claims 2019 will be the final year in which Windows 10 can affect PC shipments.

“While PC shipment results in the first quarter of 2019 indicated that the business PC segment still showed strong demand, weak mobile PC results could be the indicator that the Windows 10 refresh has nearly peaked,” said Ms Kitagawa.

Image Credit: Flickr / You Belong In Longmont