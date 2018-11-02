Global phone shipments continue to fall

For the second quarter in a row this year, smartphone sales are in a decline. This is according to fresh figures from IHS Markit, which say there have been a total of 354.8 million devices sold in the third quarter of 2018.

This represents a 3.3 per cent decline, compared to the same period last year. The total amount of units sold in the three quarters of this year is down one per cent, compared to last year.

Despite some (more or less) heavy losses, Samsung is still the market leader. It had sold 70.9 million units in the quarter, but rivals Xiaomi, Oppo, Hawei and Vivo have pushed the company's market share down to 20 per cent.

Huawei and Xiaomi have also made a name for themselves in some European countries, namely Italy and Greece.

Huawei kept its second spot, with shipments growing 33 per cent to 52 million. Apple has seen its iPhone shipments grow 0.5 per cent, to 46.9 million devices in the quarter. Revenues are up 29 per cent. IHS Markit says this is an idication that the company managed to 'convince its customers to upgrade, even at a higher price'.

However, the report states that we are yet to see what happens with iPhone XR, an entry-level model that will only start shipping in the fourth quarter. It expects Apple to retake the second spot from Huawei.

Chinese manufacturers now make up 41 per cent of the global smartphone market.

Image Credit: DisobeyArt / Shutterstock