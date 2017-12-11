Global server revenues see huge spike

Server revenues across the world saw a huge rise in the third quarter of 2017 as more and more companies moved operations into the cloud, according to new figures.

According to the latest Gartner reports, there’s been a 16 per cent increase year-on-year in worldwide revenue, as well as a 5.1 per cent growth in server shipments.

With a total of $3.1 billion in revenues and a 21 per cent share for Q3, HPE is still the number one company in terms of revenue, even though it saw a 3.2 per cent decline.

The company is followed by Dell EMC, while Inspur Electronics saw the highest growth – 116.6 per cent.

When it comes to server shipments, Dell EMC is leading the charge, followed by HPE. Again, Inspur Electronics was the only vendor in the top five with positive growth.

"The third quarter of 2017 produced continued growth on a global level with varying regional results," said Jeffrey Hewitt, research vice president at Gartner. "A build-out of infrastructure to support cloud and hybrid-cloud implementations was the main driver for growth in the server market for the period."

"x86 servers increased 5.3 per cent in shipments for the year and 16.7 per cent in revenue in the third quarter of 2017. RISC/Itanium Unix servers declined globally, down 23.5 per cent in shipments and 18.3 per cent in vendor revenue compared with the same quarter last year. The 'other' CPU category, which is primarily mainframes, showed a decline/increase of 54.5 per cent," Hewitt added.

