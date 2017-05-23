Global turmoil created a 'new breed' of digital innovators

Political and economic turmoil might have forced 64 per cent of organisations to adapt their tech strategies, it didn’t stop 89 per cent of them from maintaining investments in innovation, with a strong emphasis on digital labour.

Nimble technology platforms are in the centre of attention, with more than half (52 per cent) investing to help innovate and adapt.

The news was released by Harvey Nash and KPMG in its 2017 CIO Survey, which says digital strategies ‘infiltrated businesses across the globe at an entirely new level’. The proportion of businesses with digital strategies on an enterprise level has jumped 52 per cent in the last two years, while those with a CDO rose 39 per cent year on year

Enterprise Architect is the fastest growing tech skill this year, rising 26 per cent year on year.

With this growth comes an increased risk of cyber threats, the report also claims, saying cyber security vulnerability is at an ‘all-time high’. A third (32 per cent) said their company was a victim of a ‘major cyber-attack’ in the past two years, which is a 45 per cent jump from 2013.

A fifth (21 per cent) says they’re ‘very well prepared’.

“Making a success of technology has always been challenging, and this year’s Survey says that it has just got harder still,” said Albert Ellis, CEO, Harvey Nash Group. “Layered on top of astonishing advances in technology is a political and economic landscape that is dynamic and changing fast, sometimes in surprising ways. However, what is very clear is that many technology executives are turning this uncertainty into opportunity, driving their organization to become more nimble and digital. CIOs are becoming increasingly influential as CEOs and boards turn to them for help in navigating through the complexity, and the threat and opportunity, which a digital world presents.”

Image Credit: Shutterstock/Sergey Nivens