Global web traffic rose in 2019

Web traffic saw a significant increase in 2019, driven by the adoption of mobile devices. This is according to a new report by SimilarWeb, which also suggests people aren't browsing on desktop as much as they used to.

The SimilarWeb report claims mobile web traffic rose by almost a third (30.6 percent) in the last two years. In the same period, desktop traffic decreased 3.3 per cent.

Total traffic to the top 100 websites in the world rose 8 percent year-on-year, and 11.8 percent over 2017. On average, the top 100 pages recorded 223 billion visits a month, with April and June the best performing months.

Web traffic isn’t just growing – it’s also changing. Users surf the web differently on mobile devices, compared to desktop.

For example, they spend less time on pages when on mobile. In the last two years, overall time spent on a website dropped by 49 seconds.

While many categories recorded an increase in traffic, online media is not performing as well. Traffic to the top 100 media sites fell 5.3 percent year-on-year, and 7 percent since 2017.

Among the web behemoths, Google and YouTube have performed well, while Facebook lost 8.6 percent of its traffic.