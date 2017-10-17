Top companies respond to global Wi-Fi security worries

The world's top technology companies have begun responding to the huge Wi-Fi vulnerability detected earlier this week.

Microsoft has already patched things up, the company confirmed, as Windows users with automatic updates turned on have received the security patch on October 10th. If you don't have automatic updates turned on, you might want to look for the patch on this link.

Google has promised a fix in the coming weeks, saying Pixel devices will be the first ones to get secured on November 6. Security researchers say older models will take much, much more time.

As for Apple's operating systems, it confirmed to The Verge that the fix is coming in a beta version of the current operating systems, and that it should go live in a few weeks.

The Wi-Fi Alliance, a network of companies responsible for Wi-Fi, said: “This issue can be resolved through straightforward software updates, and the Wi-Fi industry, including major platform providers, has already started deploying patches to Wi-Fi users.”

“Users can expect all their Wi-Fi devices, whether patched or unpatched, to continue working well together.”

The vulnerability affects nearly all internet-connected devices out there, targeting networks using either WPA or WPA 2 encryption, and potentially allowing attackers to read the traffic going between a device and the wireless access point.

In some cases, it is even possible to modify the ongoing traffic and inject it with malware. Devices running macOS, iOS, Windows, Linux, Android, they're all affected.

Image Credit: Chris Oakley / Flickr