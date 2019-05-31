Gmail "confidential mode" brings extra privacy to your email

After months of beta testing, Google’s new confidentiality feature for Gmail will be going live in less than a month.

Called Confidential Mode, it allows email senders to prevent email messages from being forwarded or downloaded, as well as to create expiration dates and revoke previously sent messages.

Here’s how it works: When a user sends a confidential email, the recipient will receive a link instead of the usual message. Only the subject and the link are sent via SMTP. If the recipient is not a Gmail user, they will get the message in a separate Google Cloud portal.

Now we know that after June 25, the feature will be available for all G Suite customers.

There is also the option of requiring two-factor authentication via text messages to view emails, something Google believes will help maintain email integrity, even in cases when the account is compromised.

Yet, there are ways people can ‘steal’ information contained in email messages, something not even Google can secure, and those are screenshots and cameras.

“Although confidential mode helps prevent the recipients from accidentally sharing an email, it doesn't prevent recipients from taking screenshots or photos of your messages or attachments,” Google says. “Recipients who have malicious programs on their computer may be able to copy or download your messages or attachments.”

