Gmail now lets you send multiple emails as attachments

Sometimes, replying or forwarding a single email thread simply isn't enough to get a point across. With POP3 and similar emails, it's relatively easy to attach multiple emails within a message, but that wasn't the case with Gmail up until today.

Google has announced a new functionality for Gmail which allows just that – adding multiple emails as attachments. This should eliminate the need to forward multiple separate emails at a time.

For all you Gmail users out there, here's how you do it. First, check the inbox items that you want to forward, then press the “More” dropdown menu (the three vertical dots found just under the search bar). There you will find the “Forward as attachment” option, and that will allow you to forward the emails directly, as well as through Cc or Bcc fields.

If you can’t find the option, don’t worry, it probably hasn’t rolled out to you just yet.

You can also right-click a message and then drag and drop it into the message body. The messages are stored as .EML, which allows other clients such as Outlook or Apple Mail to read them.

"Sending emails as attachments allows you to write a summary email message to your recipients, and attach the set of supporting emails that recipients can directly open in their mail client," Google said in a blog post.