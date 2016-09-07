GoDaddy buys ManageWP

Internet domain registrar, and web hosting company GoDaddy, has announced recently that it has acquired ManageWP. ManageWP is a WordPress dashboard, allowing webmasters to manage multiple WordPress sites from a single dashboard.

“GoDaddy is serious about investing in WordPress and ManageWP is by far the leading tool for managing WordPress sites,” said Jeff King, SVP of Hosting at GoDaddy.

“Together, we’ll bring ManageWP to the scale of GoDaddy, helping web designers and developers save thousands of work hours and touch millions of websites globally, no matter where they are hosted.” Even though financial details of the agreement were not disclosed, ManageWP website has given a few extra information about the acquisition. According to a blog post on the company's site, ManageWP will remain platform independent, but will also be deeply integrated into GoDaddy hosting.

“GoDaddy and ManageWP have a shared vision to empower the WordPress community and build great technology,” said Vladimir Prelovac, Founder at ManageWP. “We’re both powered by the cloud, which will simplify product integration and accelerate next-generation product development. Combining both companies is a great win for web developers and designers around the world.”

The two companies said web developers and designers find managing multiple WordPress sites 'a hassle', as they have to log in, and out of each site's dashboard during maintenance. ManageWP now also offers site monitoring and backup, migration and deployment, publishing, reports and security.