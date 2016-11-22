Google acquires Qwiklabs to train developers to use its cloud

Google has announced that it has acquired Qwiklabs in order to train developers how to use its cloud services.

Qwiklabs was designed as a way to give developers and IT professionals a hand-on learning platform from which they could gain experience with cloud platforms and the way in which they operate. The company launched in 2012 and its primary focus was teaching its customers how to use Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud.

In a company blog, Qwiklabs offered more details on its recent acquisition by Google, saying: “We will be joining the Google Cloud team to help deliver hands-on lab learning for Google Cloud Platform, G Suite, and other products. We're incredibly excited to now be a part of Google's legendary cast of innovators.”

Google explained its purchase of Qwiklabs as a means of closing the IP skills gap that exists when working on cloud platforms. The company highlighted its intentions for the platform, saying: “We're focused on offering the most comprehensive, efficient, and fun way to train and onboard people across all our products on Google Cloud, including Google Cloud Platform and G Suite.”

AWS could be affected by the acquisition as it is unlikely that Qwiklabs will continue to teach its users how to use the competing cloud platform. The company did note though that it will continue to offer lab learning credits and subscriptions to its users.

Qwiklabs has grown significantly since its launch and since 2012 over half a million users have spent a combined five million hours using its platform to learn cloud technology.

Google has yet to announce how it will use Qwiklabs' platform to train developers to use Google Cloud or what kinds of courses it will offer. Both companies have also not revealed the financial details of the deal.

Image Credit: Turtix / Shutterstock