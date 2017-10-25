Google and Cisco team up for hybrid cloud

Google has revealed a new partnership with Cisco that it says will help push forward the development of next-generation hybrid cloud technology.

The two technology giants have confirmed that they will join in a new "strategic alliance" aiming to create new products that can be used both in the cloud and on-premise data centres. The launch will bring together the likes of Google's open-source Kubernetes, Istio and Apigee offerings with Cisco extensive existing multicloud portfolio.

Cisco says that going forward, the partnership will provide enterprises with a way to run, secure and monitor workloads, thus enabling them to optimise their existing investments, plan their cloud migration at their own pace and avoid vendor lock in.

“Our partnership with Google gives our customers the very best cloud has to offer— agility and scale, coupled with enterprise-class security and support,” said Chuck Robbins, chief executive officer, Cisco. “We share a common vision of a hybrid cloud world that delivers the speed of innovation in an open and secure environment to bring the right solutions to our customers.”

The new products are set to be available early in 2018, and will be sold and supported by Cisco, Google Cloud and Cisco's extended partner network - although it's not known yet how revenues will be split between the two.

“This joint solution from Google and Cisco facilitates an easy and incremental approach to tapping the benefits of the Cloud. This is what we hear customers asking for,” said Diane Greene, CEO, Google Cloud.