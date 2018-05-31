Google and KPMG team up to transform workplace tech

KPMG is using the Google Cloud Platform to build a portfolio of industry solutions, the company has announced. The company hopes the new portfolio, as well as its alliance with Google, will help companies ‘transform their business and operating models’.

At the centre of these solutions are cloud computing, machine learning, enterprise mobility and advanced analytics technologies. Financial institutions, insurance companies, healthcare, manufacturing and retail businesses will be able to take advantage of these solutions for customer service, contract management, cyber security and regulatory compliance, to name a few.

Two KPMG solutions available now are KPMG Intelligent Interactions for creating a differentiated customer experience, and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Assessment and Compliance solutions for managing customer data and privacy.

“Organisations are seeing advanced technologies and natural language experiences as a key to transforming their businesses,” says Miriam Hernandez-Kakol, KPMG’s Global Leader for Customer & Operations and Executive Sponsor for the Google Alliance.

“KPMG is creating data-driven solutions that harness Google Cloud technology, including machine learning, to help our member firm clients advance business strategies and deliver unrivalled digital experiences.”

“Our alliance with KPMG helps customers across industries benefit from the advantages of Google Cloud, including our advanced security, data analytics and machine learning capabilities, to solve real business challenges,” says Tariq Shaukat, President, Partners and Industry Platforms, Google Cloud. “We’re working alongside KPMG to develop new solutions that help enable customers to actively participate in the ideation and creation of their own solutions.”

