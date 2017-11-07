Google and Salesforce team up on cloud

Google has announced a new strategic partnership with Salesforce to provide smarter collaborative experiences for all their cloud customers.

Salesforce has chosen G Suite as its preferred email and productivity provider and the company will also utilise Google Cloud Platform for its core services as part of its own international infrastructure expansion.

On its end, Google will develop new integrations to help connect Salesforce CRM with G Suite to improve its cloud-native collaboration platform. Companies will soon be able to access information about their customers from Salesforce directly from within Google's popular apps including Gmail, Sheets, Calendar, Drive, Docs and Hangouts Meet.

Salesforce Lightning for Gmail will allow users to access Salesforce CRM data in Gmail and this will also be the case within Salesforce where customer interactions via Gmail will now be visible. It will even be possible to embed Sheets anywhere in Salesforce and the data will be updated automatically on both platforms.

Quip Live Apps will also be integrated with Google Drive and Calendar to create a more collaborative environment where users can embed any of their files from Drive right within Quip.

Hangouts Meet will be updated so that users can access relevant customer and account details from Salesforce CRM in Google's popular video and chat messaging platform.

Qualified Salesforce customers will be eligible to receive G Suite for up to one year at no extra cost and Google says that deeper integrations will begin to roll out to users in 2018.

