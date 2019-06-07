Google boosts analytics with $2.6bn Looker deal

Google has announced the acquisition of business and data intelligence unified platform Looker in a $2.6bn deal.

Google said the acquisition would strengthen its data game, and give customers a more consistent way to define business metrics, with the company planning on adding Looker's services to its Google Cloud portfolio.

“This makes it easy for anyone to query data while maintaining consistent definitions in their calculations, ensuring teams get accurate results,” Google said. It added that Looker provides a ‘powerful analytics platform’ delivering applications for business intelligence and use-case specific solutions.

“The addition of Looker to Google Cloud will help us offer customers a more complete analytics solution from ingesting data to visualizing results and integrating data and insights into their daily workflows. It will also help us deliver industry specific analytics solutions in our key verticals, whether that’s supply chain analytics in retailing; media analytics in entertainment; or healthcare analytics at global scale.”

The company’s CEO Sundar Pichai said Looker will help Google with its mission – to help other businesses realise their goals. On the other hand, Looker CEO Frank Bien, said this deal spells a new chapter for the company. "We have only just started together on this mission, and I look forward to continuing to build Looker within Google Cloud."

