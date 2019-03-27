Google brings email to life with AMP

Google simply isn't giving up on its idea to reinvent the email, and after a couple of failed attempts, it's now ready to release its next idea – AMP for Email.

AMP for Email has been announced roughly a year ago, so it's not exactly a fresh idea. Besides, it's a polarising one, as some people already dislike it.

What AMP for Email aims to do is to turn emails from static letters into an interactive surface where users can do different things like buy stuff, book an appointment, stuff like that, without actually having to leave the inbox.

“Over the past decade, our web experiences have changed enormously—evolving from static flat content to interactive apps—yet email has largely stayed the same with static messages that eventually go out of date or are merely a springboard to accomplishing a more complex task,” Gmail product manager Aakash Sahney writes. “If you want to take action, you usually have to click on a link, open a new tab, and visit another website.”

As we said earlier, it's not an entirely new concept, and there are websites out there (like Booking or Pinterest, for example) that already support this feature.

TechCrunch says devs won't have a hard time supporting the new format, and that marketers are bound to fall in love with it.

Image Credit: Mon's Images / Shutterstock