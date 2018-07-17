Google brings job hunting service to the UK

Google has announced a new feature that should make life easier for job hunters in the UK.

According to a Google blog post if you type in “jobs near me” or something similar, in Google, while in the UK, you’ll see a new feature that lets you explore jobs from across the web, including salary information, reviews and ratings, and even how long it would take you to commute.

Job hunters will be able to save jobs, and even set themselves up with email notifications to that they never miss an opportunity.

Google also said it is partnering with a bunch of other job-matching services in the country, including The Guardian Jobs, Reed.co.uk, Haymarket, Gumtree, The Telegraph, Reach plc's totallylegal, CV-Library and totaljobs.com.

The results from these sites will be shown in Google search engine result pages. Google also said it will be publishing open documentation for all job providers, showing how their openings can be shown in the search engine.

“Like anyone who has searched for a job at some point in their lives, I know from experience how hard it can be to find the right role,” Google’s Joy Xi wrote in the blog post.

“You can spend days scouring job postings that are scattered across the web, flicking through newspapers or dropping into local employers, yet still struggle to find a job that suits you. Employers may be feeling the impact of this too: three quarters of U.K. employers face talent shortages and have issues filling open positions with the right candidate.”

Image Credit: Antb / Shutterstock