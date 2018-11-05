Google CEO says China search engine was "an experiment"

Project Dragonfly, Google's idea to build a search engine specifically for the Chinese market, is nothing more than "an experiment", the company's CEO Sundar Pichai has said.

The project was reportedly Google's attempt to build a China-only search engine, which would adhere to the company's strict policy of censorship. The Chinese government is notorious for blocking access to certain websites and even arresting bloggers for 'provoking troubles'.

The project was first unveiled in mid-August this year, when the company's employees published an open letter, criticising Google for its work. According to the letter, many employees didn't even know that they were involved in building a search engine for the Chinese, as much of the work was done in fragments.

The employees stated that they wanted a seat at the table, and that building a search engine that would undermine human rights is against company policy.

“We urgently need more transparency, a seat at the table, and a commitment to clear and open processes: Google employees need to know what we’re building,” the letter said.

Google first said the project was in its early stages, not late stages as it was said. Now, the company is rolling the project even further saying it is nothing more than an experiment.

