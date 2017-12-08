Google Chrome enterprise users get major security upgrade

The latest version of Google's Chrome browser announced this week will include several enterprise-specific security features.

In Chrome 63, network administrators will now have better control over browser extensions as well as broader support for new security standards. A new site isolation capability has also been introduced for enterprises with the highest security needs.

Google Product Manager Matt Blumberg presented enterprise users with a preview of the security updates that will come to Chrome throughout 2018. These updates are part of the company's ongoing efforts to help protect enterprises against malware, ransomware and other advanced security threats.

Chrome 63's new Site Isolation Feature will allow network administrators to set up desktop browsers in such a way that the content from different websites will be rendered in separate processes. Google's aim implementing this new feature is to keep websites open in different tabs separate from one another to limit the damage from web attacks.

There will be an option to enforce site isolation for all websites opened in Chrome or this can be enabled on a site by site basis. While enabling site isolation may sound tempting for better security, it can increase memory usage on user systems by up to 20 per cent which could lead to a slow browsing experience for employees.

Justin Schuh, the director of Google Chrome praised the new feature's complexity and effectiveness in a blog post earlier this year, saying:

“Site isolation represents multiple engineering decades of work, and will ultimately allow Chrome's renderer sandbox to enforce web origin restrictions. That is a far more robust security guarantee than any other browser is currently attempting.”

Chrome 63 is now available and its added security features make it a compelling update for enterprise users everywhere.

Image Credit: Antb / Shutterstock