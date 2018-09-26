Google Chrome steps back on automatic sign-in plan

Google is responding to recent criticism surrounding the automatic Chrome log in feature it introduced a few days ago. As of Chrome version 70, Google is adding a new control to disable the automatic Chrome sign in. However, automatically signing into Chrome whenever you sign into any one of Google's services, will still be the default option.

The news was confirmed by Google's Chrome product manager Zach Koch in a new blog post.

“We’ve heard—and appreciate—your feedback,” he wrote.

“We’re going to make a few updates in the next release of Chrome (Version 70, released mid-October) to better communicate our changes and offer more control over the experience.”

To make things even more obvious, Google will be updating the user interface of the sync so that the users can clearly see if things like passwords, credit cards, addresses or browsing history are being synchronised with the Google Account.

The next Chrome version will clear all Google auth cookies when you sign out.

The new login features can already be disabled in Google’s Chrome flags. The Verge is saying this could be particularly useful if you’re having problems with multiple accounts, following the 69 update.

In order to disable the login behaviour, navigate to “chrome://flags/#account-consistency” and disable the setting “Identity consistency between browser and cookie jar”.

Image Credit: Earl Jeffson / Flickr