Google Chrome to add ad blocking next year

Google's Chrome browser is set to get a built-in ad blocker early next year, the company has revealed.

Ad blockers, which block the showing of supposedly disruptive adverts and pop-ups, but are able to whitelist others, have been a controversial talking point for some time.

However with almost all of its revenue coming from ads, some have already questioned why Google is allowed so much control over online ads. After all, it serves ads, as well.

However, Google claims it won't be the only one deciding which ads get whitelisted inside Chrome. That task will be given to the Coalition for Better Ads, a group comprising of Google, Facebook, News Corp, and The Washington Post.

Writing a blog post about these changes, Google’s senior VP of ads & commerce, Sridhar Ramaswamy, says the goal is to give users the best possible experience browsing the web.

“We believe these changes will ensure all content creators, big and small, can continue to have a sustainable way to fund their work with online advertising,” he writes.

“We look forward to working with the Coalition as they develop marketplace guidelines for supporting the Better Ads Standards, and are committed to working closely with the entire industry—including groups like the IAB, IAB Europe, the WFA, the ANA and the 4A’s, advertisers, agencies and publishers—to roll out these changes in a way that makes sense for users and the broader ads ecosystem.”

