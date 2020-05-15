Google Chrome will block system-hogging ads

An upcoming version of Google Chrome will block ads that consume too much network bandwidth and processing power, the company has confirmed in a blog post.

An ad will be classified as too 'heavy' if it uses more than 4MB of bandwidth and more than 60 seconds of the user’s computing power. Ads that use more than 15 seconds of CPU usage in any 30-second window will also fall into the same bracket.

Ads that meet this criteria will be blocked, unloaded, and replaced with a notification that reads: “Ad removed”.

“These ads (such as those that mine cryptocurrency, are poorly programmed, or are unoptimized for network usage) can drain battery life, saturate already strained networks, and cost money,” explained Google.

At the moment, 0.3 percent of ads are considered heavy, but they account for 27 percent of all network data used by ads shown in Chrome, as well as 28 percent of all ad CPU usage.

The new blocking feature has been in the works for almost a year now and is currently available in Chrome Canary, an iteration of the browser designed for developers.

Canary users can discover the feature by typing the following address into the search bar: chrome://flags/#enable-heavy-ad-intervention

The feature is expected to make it to both mobile and desktop versions when it lands with Chrome 86, which is expected to go live at the end of August.