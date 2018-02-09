Google Chrome will name and shame insecure websites

To continue its progress in making the web more secure through the adoption of HTTPS encryption, the next version of Google's Chrome web browser will mark all sites that opt to use HTTP as opposed to HTTPS as “non secure.”

Over the course of the last year, the company began marking sites still using Hyper Text Transfer Protocol (HTTP) as not secure to help its users better understand that the secure version of HTTP, HTTPS offers more protection by adding an extra layer of security through SSL when sending data.

Chrome 68 which will be released in July 2018 will take things a step further by labelling all sites that still use HTTP as not secure.

Google push for the increased use of HTTPS has already made the web safer for its users and over 68 per cent of Chrome traffic on Android and Windows and 78 per cent of Chrome traffic on Chrome OS and Mac is now protected. Developers have made great strides in transitioning their sites to HTTPS and 81 of the top 100 sites on the web are now using HTTPS by default.

Chrome is also making it easier for sites to set up HTTPS and the latest Node CLI version of Lighthouse includes mixed content audits to help developers migrate their sites to HTTPS. By using the automated tool designed to help improve web pages, developers can easily find the resources a site loads using HTTP in order to upgrade them to HTTPS.

Google will also be adding a new interface to Chrome to help users better understand that not all HTTP sites are secure as it leads the way to a more secure web where sites utilise HTTPS by default.

Image Credit: Antb / Shutterstock