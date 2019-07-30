Google Cloud and VMware sign major data partnership

Google has announced a new partnership with VMware allowing its enterprise customers to run their VMware workloads on the Google Cloud more simply.

Essentially, this means VMware Cloud Foundation is now supported by Google Cloud. The solution was developed by CloudSimple, while customer support will be offered by both CloudSimple and Google.

The new solution will support the entire VMware stack, which includes vCenter, vSAN and NSX-T.

The general media perception of the new partnership is not that the companies are teaming up to bring something new to the table. Instead, it’s about Google making sure its clients don’t go looking for solutions elsewhere.

“Customers have asked us to provide broad support for VMware, and now with Google Cloud VMware Solution by CloudSimple, our customers will be able to run VMware vSphere-based workloads in GCP,” the company notes in the announcement.

“This brings customers a wide breadth of choices for how to run their VMware workloads in a hybrid deployment, from modern containerized applications with Anthos to VM-based applications with VMware in GCP.”

VMware has closed a similar cloud deal with Microsoft earlier this year. The Azure VMware Solutions allows users to redeploy VMware workloads natively on Azure. Amazon, on the other hand, partnered with VMware for its Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud offering some three years ago.