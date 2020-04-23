Google Cloud Anthos now supports multicloud

Google’s hybrid and multi-cloud platform, Anthos, is now available for Amazon Web Services (AWS) - soon to be followed by Microsoft Azure.

Anthos was built as a management tool for multi-cloud workloads, with the goal of attracting enterprise clients to Google, which competes directly with AWS and Azure. Highly sought after among Google’s customer base, AWS was a logical first choice as partner.

In a blog post, Google Cloud's Jennifer Lin explained Anthos will be expanded to “support more kinds of workloads, in more kinds of environments, in many more locations.”

“Many customers want to continue to use their existing investments both on-premises as well as in other clouds, and having a common management layer helps their teams deliver quality services with low overhead," she said.

Businesses can run Anthos without a third-party hypervisor, which Lin says means the service is more capable on edge. Anthos on bare metal can also be used for edge computing deployments, helping businesses remain consistent across data centres and public clouds.